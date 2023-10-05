Quiz Lady Review – TIFF 2023

Quiz Lady, which premiered at TIFF 2023, is a comedy that attempts to blend family dynamics, pop culture, and the quest for personal fulfillment into a quirky narrative. Directed by Jessica Yu, the film stars Awkwafina and Sandra Oh as Anne and Jenny, two estranged sisters who reunite to save their mother from her gambling debts by winning a quiz show. While the film’s premise promises a delightful romp, it often falls short, delivering an uneven set of comedic and emotional moments.

The casting of Awkwafina and Sandra Oh is an interesting choice, given their contrasting on-screen personas. Awkwafina’s Anne is a subdued, quiz-obsessed introvert, while Oh’s Jenny is a chaotic force of nature. Quiz Lady tries to capitalize on this odd-couple dynamic, but the chemistry between the two leads is inconsistent. Their interactions are sometimes genuinely amusing, but the script doesn’t delve deep enough into their complex relationship to allow the audience to be genuinely invested.

While there are many elements to enjoy, the movie’s most significant shortcoming is its inability to balance comedy with emotional depth. While it aims to be a lighthearted comedy, it misses opportunities to explore the underlying family tensions and personal struggles of its characters. Jenny’s over-the-top antics often feel more cartoonish than a nuanced portrayal of a woman coming to terms with her failures. Similarly, Anne’s obsession with the quiz show Can’t Stop The Quiz could have been a poignant commentary on escapism, but the movie barely scratches the surface of this theme, leaving only superficial takes on complex issues.

The supporting cast brings some life to the film but is criminally underutilized. Will Ferrell‘s subdued performance as the quiz show host Terry McTeer is a refreshing change from his usual manic roles, and Jason Schwartzman’s portrayal of the smarmy quiz champion Ron adds a layer of antagonism to a film that mainly falls flat otherwise. Even Tony Hale’s cameo as the owner of a Ben Franklin-themed hotel manages to be a fun change, even if the concept gets old well before his scenes are over.

Director Jessica Yu, known for her Oscar-winning documentary work, delivers a competent film but somehow manages to lack a cohesive tone, oscillating between slapstick humour and sentimental moments without fully committing to either. The screenplay by Jen D’Angelo also leaves much to be desired, often settling for sitcom-level scenarios that neither elicit laughs nor empathy. Maybe it is just me, but there were only a few moments in the 1 hour and 39 minute running time that really made me laugh.

Despite its flaws, Quiz Lady has its moments. The movie finds its footing in the final act, especially during Anne’s appearance on the quiz show, which culminates in a surprisingly touching exchange between her and Terry McTeer. However, these moments of genuine emotion are not enough to lift the movie out of its overall mediocrity.

Quiz Lady is a movie with a promising premise and a talented cast that ultimately fails to deliver a memorable experience. While it has its moments of charm and humour, it lacks the depth and edge needed to make it a standout comedy. It’s a movie that, much like its characters, is still searching for its identity, offering a fun but forgettable ride.