Nzxt Kraken Z63 Rgb 280 Aio Cooler Review

NZXT is a company known for their unique design, clean look, and performance. This is very true of their pre-built systems, cases, and, of course, coolers. In our recent H510 Flow build, we got the chance to test out the company’s the newest iteration of their AIO cooler, the Kraken Z63 RGB. If price is no object, there are few AIO options out there that look this good, or work this well, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to keep their build cool.

Inside the box you will find the radiator, the cooling CPU block, all as a single enclosed unit. The Kraken Z63 includes both brackets for intel, and AMD, with very easy to change rings that click on depending on your needs. Beyond the block and radiator, you will find two large, quiet fans. The new Kraken Z63 RGB 280 mm model we tested ships with two 140 mm fans, both featuring RGB lighting, and Winglet-tip fan blades.

From our testing, the Ryzen 3900X stayed very cool even under heavy loads. With a base temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, it never goes past 38.5, even when gaming. When all things are said and done, this is noticeably cooler than the same build in all metal, with it seeing a low of 28 and a high of 42.7 with all the same components. For someone looking to push their system to the limits, these are some fantastic numbers that give plenty of room to overclock or just push the system when needed.

As discussed in our NZXT H510 Flow review, the Kraken Z63 RGB 280 mm was extremely easy to install in the case, with all the needed components properly labelled and easily outlined for the installation. The setup for the system took no longer than 30 minutes, and that included unboxing and placing everything in the case. While we at the CGMagazine office are experienced with PC building, the included instructions and smart design choices should mean even inexperienced people should have little to no issue setting everything up. They just need to have a case that offers the space needed and follow the instructions.

With everything in place, and the system powered up, the look of the Kraken Z63 RGB 280 is on full display. The main block offers an LCD that defaults to showing the CPU temperature, with the main fans offering a clean white LED look that looks great when first installed.

With this being an NZXT product, you can boot up the NZXT Cam software to customize the look of the Kraken Z63 RGB to your heart’s content. This can include changing the look of the RGB lighting, or just getting a sense of how your CPU is doing and how well the AIO cooler is really working. Overall, NZXT has done a great job making things easy for newcomers, while packing a lot of power for the people that want to tinker and overclock.

But the real question is how well the system works, and if the Kraken Z63 RGB is worth the price of entry. In the new H510 Flow case, the Kraken Z63 RGB delivered a low of 23 degrees, with it never pushing past 40 degrees, even under heavy load. We saw an average temperature of around 30 degrees, when doing testing within Windows, and some light gaming. Overall, this is fantastic compared to the DeepCool AIO on the same system that topped out at over 45 degrees, with it never dropping below 30, even when idle.

NZXT has iterated on the Kraken, and delivered a winner with the new Kraken Z63 RGB 280 mm. The small changes to the design and lighting make it great for customization, and the overall performance is what you would expect from NZXT. If you are looking for a cooling solution to add to your new build and want it to work in a system that is uniquely yours, give the Kraken Z63 RGB a look, you will be in for a treat.