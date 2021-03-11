Boss Level (2021) Review

An action sci-fi Groundhog Day with Frank Grillo and guns? Say no more!

Although many films have replicated the formula of the 1993 Harold Ramis classic (to varying degrees of success), I can’t get enough of them. Boss Level opens with a bang: Grillo wakes up every day to the same assassin trying to murder him with a machete. He explains the premise with exposition, noting that it took “140 times” until it got annoying, having to deal with this first thing in the morning. It’s an explosive start, and Grillo is up to the task.

As an action movie intro, having your hero battle a video game-esque gauntlet of baddies set to Boston’s “Long Time” is a quick sell. As you learn more about the world of Boss Level, so does Grillo’s character. The exposition is a bit much sometimes, especially for plot details and relationship building that doesn’t really matter, but it’s easy enough to burn past it. The video game text for each “attempt” (life) is a nice touch that shows how self-aware Boss Level is, when it really leans into its strengths.