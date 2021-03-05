Cyber Shadow Review

As CGM’s resident Ninja, I pride myself in having a highly refined palette for Ninja related games. Luckily for me—as is the case with most Ninja related games—I have yet to find a bad one. As I thought about the many Ninja games that I have played over the past few years, I noticed that the “AAA” industry has all but abandoned the coolest stealth assassins to ever grace this planet—Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice being the last noteworthy entry.

Thankfully, the Indie scene has been keeping the ancient art of Ninjistu fun and interesting for years with noteworthy games like Mark of the Ninja, Aragami, The Messenger, and GhostRunner to name a few. However, the newest entry into the Ninja pantheon Cyber Shadow has me at a bit of a crossroads; while it’s a fundamentally solid game, the more I played it, the more frustrating it became.

When I saw the first announcement trailer for Cyber Shadow back in March of 2019, I was pumped. Here was a fast-paced, old-school Ninja game with the legendary creators of Shovel Knight’s name behind it? I was sold. However, it is worth noting that Yacht Club only published the game while Mechanical Head Studios developed, and it’s easy to see why Yacht Club put their money behind this.