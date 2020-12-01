Logitech G923 Racing Wheel Review

Since the early days of PC gaming, I have always wanted to be a person that could justify owning a racing wheel. Jumping into the latest racing-games and feeling like you are part of the experience is something that can feel exciting and immersive. With the next generation here, it is only expected that Logitech would have an option that would tap into this market, while not forgetting the current driving sim lovers. Enter the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel—a premium feeling wheel, that combines all the features we expect from an accessory of this type.

The G923 Wheel features high-end materials throughout the construction, delivering a premium looking and feeling accessory. The leather grips on the main wheel are comfortable and button placements feel great, even without touching any of the potential customization on offer. The metal covered pedals maintain the elite quality we have come to expect from high-end Logitech peripherals, and even surpass what many people may see in their actual car. The plug and play nature of the G923 is also easy to use—with one cable for power, and a USB cable to connect it to the actual console. Beyond that, the G923 carries with it a few minor quality of life improvements such as a built-in rev indicator that shows when you’re red-lining on the wheel itself, and a 24-point selection dial that both add to make the wheel feel premium and overall a great value for your dollars spent.

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel

The new TRUEFORCE force feedback gives a much more true to life feel while jumping into racing games. Working directly with the in-game engine TRUEFORCE processes internally at 4000 times per second to produce next-gen realism and detail in supported games. And while it may sound like a gimmick, it does work as advertised, provided the game supports it. It should be noted the current list of supported games on each console is limited, with it coming down to GRID (2019), Assetto Corsa Competitzione, and Gran Turismo Sport currently, with no word on if more support is expected in the future.

But should you enjoy a game on that TRUEFORCE supported list, you are in for a treat. It is a level of immersion I did not think possible of a racing accessory. It is a level of detail and feel that draws you into the experience, and gives a taste of what the in-game driver would be experiencing at any given moment. From the way the car moves on a terrain, to how it reacts at a particular moment; it is impressive to experience. While it won’t make you a better driver, it is a level of immersion that adds to the experience and makes it more exciting to jump into and enjoy.

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel

If you happen to plug the Logitech G923 into a PC, you can enjoy what the Logitech G Hub software has in store for customization. From how sensitive the pedals are, to the audio effects and wheel operating range can be customized. It can even be adjusted on a per game basis making it ideal for the player that enjoyed a realistic, sim-like experience in one game, and a pure arcade feel on another. And best of all, the software is easy to understand and use, meaning you will have things set up the way you like it in a matter of minutes.

Where I have the most gripes with the G923 is with the cable length and the table clamps. While most of the wheel feels as if Logitech took the best design concepts from past iterations and improved upon them, the length of the USB cable is unacceptable, especially considering the distance many people sit away from their large screen TV. For a computer setup, it worked fine, needing no major adjustments in a room setup, but when I wanted to connect it to my 65’’ TV, the full living room needed to be rearranged just to make this possible.

I also had a major issue connecting it to my normal coffee table. Due to the clamps being a touch too narrow to be used on my table, I had to lug out another option just to use the wheel in the living room. And while this is not a problem everyone will run into, with it only supporting up to 3cm thick, it felt a tad short-sighted to not give an expansion, or another option for people with less svelte furniture in their living spaces.

While not at the top end of accessories, and lacking a few extra features many of the hardcore players may expect (Shifter or Handbrake in box) it is hard to judge who the G923 is for. Logitech has built a fantastic driving game companion, and provided they continue expanding the TRUEFORCE support moving forward it could be an groundbreaking offering. As it stands now, it is a great accessory, and one of the best mid-range wheels currently on the market; and the fact it will work with next-generation systems makes it all the more interesting. If you are looking for a racing wheel, but some of the options from Hori and ThrustMaster are a bit too daunting, give the G923 a try—it hits that sweet spot few accessories manage.