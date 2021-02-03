Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Titan Chair Review

Over the years, we at CGMagazine have tested a range of chairs, from gaming to the standard office offering. While they all do the basic job of giving you a place to sit, if you are going to be stuck at a desk for hours on end, having something that gives the support and comfort is important. While there are slews of gaming chairs currently on the market, few deliver a level of quality and style as SecretLab, and the Cyberpunk 2077 Titan is a striking choice in an already fantastic range.

The Secretlab Titan is a quality built offering, and the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition inherits all the important features and improvements we have seen in their 2020 range of chairs. These include the metal buttons, Prime 2.0 PU Leather and it shows. The chair stood up to everyday use with no signs of wear even after a month of heavy use. While it is not unexpected from the brand, who have shown a consistent attention to quality and detail, it is a good sign for this special edition offering that you want to last.

Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Titan

Included in the box are all the parts to get you set up, and while it can look daunting when first unpacked, the full installation should not take over 30 minutes following the included instructions. Secretlab has made an effort to make it easy from start to finish, with clearly detailed steps, and each bolt, screw, and attachment feeling well constructed with an attention to detail. Due to the weight, if you are not a big person, it can be advantageous to have a friend or colleague to help, although it should not be a major issue, even alone.

Once all together, the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is a sight to behold. Sticking with the imagery we have come to expect from the CD Projekt Red game. The chair features bright yellow and black PU Leather and features the games logo prominently on the backrest surrounded by circuitry and cyberpunk style accents.

This same attention to detail is seen throughout the chair, from the subtle cyan stitching on the seat cushion, to the prominent rock band Samurai’s logo on the back of the chair. With so much attention to the band, to their connection with Johnny Silverhand (portrayed by Keanu Reeves) in the game, it is great to see it featured on the chair and gives a great overall look.

All this design and style would be wasted if the chair was not comfortable to sit in, and thankfully, Secretlabs managed to make something that was both comfortable and striking. Including both lumbar support and a neck pillow, for one, was a great addition and ensured even over long gaming (or work) sessions managed to be comfortable and a joy to sit in. The knob to the right of the backrest allows for easy adjustment on the lumbar settings, and in our testing worked well, giving the right level of support while not being overbearing as many lumbar pillows we have used in the past.

The armrests on the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition are what we have seen on other Titan chairs, offering four directions of adjustment while being solid and well built. The armrests can still be adjusted by moving them up or down; sliding them forward, backward, left, or right; and by rotating them left or right. The easy-to-access flush button on the inside of the armrest makes it simple to adjust but also ensures it is never in the way in day-to-day use.

Overall adjustments on the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition are intuitive and responsive. Throughout our testing, we had no issue setting things the way we wanted, and ensuring everything felt solid and well-supported. Office and gaming chairs are not a new concept, but the attention to detail, and use of quality parts and materials sets this offering, and the rest from the brand apart from many of their lower-cost choices littering Amazon.

As with most chairs in the category, the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition offers adjustment for height with the standard pneumatic base, and can be adjusted with a pull of the lever. It can also be set to rock, or to be locked in place with the left lever. The Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition also offers backrest adjustments to recline as much as fits your personal style and comfort.

Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Titan

While the Cyberpunk 2077 Edition and all Secretlab chairs do come at a premium, it is also one of the more stylish and comfortable gaming chairs on the market. The brand has done a great job building a quality product that not only lasts, but feels as a statement and stands out besides many of the other gaming chairs on the market. It is a solid chair, made with quality materials, and that attention to detail shows in the final product. With the addition of the Prime 2.0 PU leather this is a chair that not only looks good, but should last for years to come.

But at the end of the day, Secretlab has outdone themselves with Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Titan. From the use of materials, to the colour and even the stitching, this is a chair that will turn heads and be comfortable while it does so. While it is on the upper end of gaming chairs in terms of price, you get what you pay for, and if you want a gaming chair that will last, be comfortable, and catch the eye, look no further then SecretLab, they have you covered.