Final Fantasy XIV Is Planning Its Next 5 Years

Despite the name of its new expansion, Endwalker, Final Fantasy XIV isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, according to director Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida, who sees at least five more years of new content ahead.
Yoshida spoke to the Washington Post this week about the MMORPG’s future, a project he recently called his “life’s work.” Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda “is encouraging us to strive for more players and for 30 million adventurers, and he still has future plans for us,” he said. “Luckily, we don’t see any stopping in our momentum. At one point we thought maybe we might plateau, but fortunately our player base just continues to expand and grow.”
Last week Square Enix unveiled Endwalker, the fourth expansion for Final Fantasy XIV since its relaunch in August 2013, as well as details on its next content update, Patch 5.5. The new expansion will bring an end to the current storyline about the warring deities Hydaelyn and Zodiark, and a new storyline will begin.