Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Delayed Indefinitely

Fans of Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 were disappointed to hear today that not only is the anticipated sequel being delayed, as Paradox switches development teams, moving away from Hardsuit Labs. The original game was released in 2004 and though the company has been quiet about the sequel, they reached out today on twitter to confirm the game was still coming, despite the challenges they have faced.

In case you are unable to access the website, you can read the Bloodlines 2 Development Update right here. pic.twitter.com/kdTp5gpBJe — Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) February 23, 2021

Needless to say, fans of the game are disappointed. Not only have they been waiting more than 17 years for Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, but they are concerned that the change in companies will destroy the content of the game as a whole. People are already demanding refunds on pre-orders, as they say they ordered based on the talent involved and now they feel misled.

Everyone who pre-ordered this game should immediately ask for a refund. Release date issues, firing the Narrative Lead and now this. Even if this game manages to see the light of day it will be a broken mess. You failed us all. — Hristo Kanchev (@hristokkanchev) February 23, 2021

Some gamers are saying the opposite. Final Fantasy VII Remake went through a major change, though in house, and turned out well, so they have the same hopes for Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. Though arguments are being made that in the case of FFVII, the game was overseen by the original creators, but here they are passing the game off completely.

For all the people thinking this is automatically doomed… FF7R went through the exact same thing and turned out great. — A living, breathing, statistical impossibility! (@Charlen_92) February 23, 2021

Debating the game’s future is a high priority today on Twitter as fans try to determine its fate, and whether it will be worth it at all with even popular genre site Rely on Horror declaring the game “all but cancelled”. Players are hoping for more information on the long awaited sequel as they are left in a state of panic. Makers of the game made sure to send a heartfelt thanks to Hardsuit Labs for laying the foundation of the game, but in order to see the game come to light, they felt a change was needed, and this ultimately led to more time in development.