AMD Reveals Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU for 100+ FPS 4K Gaming at a Budget

2021 PC builders have a new mid-tier option from AMD

AMD has unveiled their latest RX 6700 XT mid-tiered card, sporting its new RDNA 2 architecture for next-generation games across the 2020s. At a lower $479 price tag next to its flagship iterations, the GPU includes AMD’s own anti-lag and Radeon Boost for better real-time performance in games. Much like NVIDIA’s own G-sync and DLSS, these benefits come in as hardware accelerations in PC builds.

In the company’s own Where Gaming Begins keynote series, natural hardware optimizations will also hit current and existing Ryzen 3000 Series CPUs via software updates. This also gives games a 16 percent boost in performance with the new 6700 XT cards. Specifically, the newest GPU also supports 4K gaming as part of the 6000 series lineup first unveiled in October 2020. At face value, the 6700 XT runs up to 2425MHz clock speeds without OC, a 96MB reserve “infinity” cache, 12GB GDDR6 Video Memory (VRAM) and a lower 230 Watt demand for power supply units in rigs. Its own build-in Smart Access Memory tool allows the GPU to balance its own hardware based on the intensity of levels or multiplayer sessions. For competitive gamers, it’s part of a few features including support for high refresh rate monitors and gaming past 100Hz at 1440p resolution.

To help keep the 6700 XT from overloading, three heatsinks are added for distribution around its aluminum frame. This lets hot temperatures flow seamlessly across the device while dual fans blow it out. Based on where users choose to install the GPU, its PCIe 4.0 is compatible with most motherboards under Intel and AMD versions. Those with multi-monitor setups can also find value from its four outputs; a DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1 (for 4K/120fps & 8K/60fps) and two additional DPs. AMD has also geared its 6700XT for older users, with the GPU serving as a gateway for 1440p gaming.

Clement Goh

Clement is a big gamer, but an even bigger listener. Little did he know, it would be the niche he was looking for after j-school. He experiments as CGM's VR Editor and doesn't hesitate to break the games industry's most pressing issues.
Must Read

