MLB The Show 21 Unveils New Stadium Creator

Major League Baseball is giving fans the chance to design their very own stadium in MLB The Show 21’s Stadium Creator. PlayStation announced the new feature today via Twitter along with an entertaining, Muppet filled sneak peek. The game is also going to be the first ever PlayStation Studios title to be released on a Microsoft Console, as it will be available for both PlayStation and Xbox.

Build the next great ballpark 🎫 Coach and Fernando showcase the total control of MLB The Show 21's Stadium Creator. Construction begins April 20: https://t.co/3PbaH9fphB pic.twitter.com/TOcIC6a2cT — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 4, 2021

Fernando Tatis Jr announced he would be this year’s cover star on YouTube back in February. Fans have been waiting patiently for the game, hoping it would have been released in time for 2021 Spring Training. Though the game is coming late, they seem happy to see it come to Xbox. MLB The Show 21 now offers cross platform play, meaning Xbox and PlayStation players will be able to face off for the first time ever in the MLB online universe.

wish the game came out when the season started. but i'm just glad to finally play it on @xbox — Kyle (@Cubsfan122112) March 4, 2021

It should be mentioned that the stadium creator will only be available for next-gen consoles, but the rest of the game will be released to both PS4 and Xbox One as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This will give fans a little incentive to try to get their hands on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S restock when available. The creator will allow players to alter the colours, scenic backdrops, wall locations, grandstand layouts and more.

MLB The Show 21 is available for pre-order now and the official release date is April 20, shortly after the regular baseball season starts. The game is available for both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, with fans hoping they’ll make a PC announcement, though it seems unlikely this late in the game.