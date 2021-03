Source: Xbox

Another high-profile tournament celebrating International Women’s Day that is taking place that same weekend is the Queen’s Clash tournament, an Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition competition run by Age of Queens, a women-led group from the Age community and sponsored by World’s Edge. Details can be found here. In addition, throughout the course of the month, influential women in history will have their tales featured on the ageofempires.com website as well as across the game’s social media channels.

Minecraft: Education Edition will be featuring two new lessons on International Women’s Day, featuring activist Malala Yousafzai, suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst and their respective work in advocating for girls’ education in modern Pakistan and the right to vote in Victorian Britain. These lessons can be found on education.minecraft.net or in the Minecraft Marketplace.