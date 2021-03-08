To Women in Gaming on International Women’s Day

Dear Women of the Games World,

Happy International Women’s Day! On this day, I want to speak directly to you beautiful people.

I know your journey has not been an easy one to get to where you are today. I know how hard it’s been to get up and face the world. How you have had to pile on even more steps to your daily lives just to get by. How for all the strength you’ve had to put into the world each and every day to keep doing everything you do, you’ve had to dig a little deeper and fight a little harder. Today is your day, and I want you to know just how appreciated and special you truly are. Every morning you put yourself together and tackle the day with determination. You face down every obstacle, every jeer, and every naysayer, and you do it with a smile because you don’t just overcome a problem; you destroy it with style and grace. Your gender does not define you, it is only a part of you and you embrace it for all that it means to be a woman.

I see you working through this industry, thriving, working hard to promote your content, and supporting other women doing their best to find their voice. Let’s be honest, this is not an easy industry to break into but here you are. Women deal with an excessive amount of suggestive commentary and toxic behaviour on a daily basis, adding to the stress of our daily lives. But look at you now. Look at everything you’ve done and everything you had to work through to get here. You continue to thrive and show them you will succeed no matter what. You keep doing your thing, and don’t let anyone tell you that you cannot follow your dream! Make that video, publish that article, and especially don’t let the comments get to you. You are a successful, talented woman who is making a positive difference in this world – do not stop.

Why We Play – Google

You’ve no doubt learned that oftentimes being strong is the only option, and we as the female gaming community thank you for everything you do. We are so proud of you for standing up for yourself and all women who have to fight to be heard and respected every day. For pushing back against those who would attack, insult, and provoke you simply for being the strong and powerful woman you are. You resonate light and positivity with everything that you do and you leave such a strong, memorable, and lasting impression with every person that you meet. People are drawn to your strength and talent, they want to hear what you have to say and anyone trying to silence that voice isn’t worth your time. Please do not forget who you are, how far you have come, and where you are going. You have goals and dreams. You have a voice and it deserves to be heard just like anyone else. I’m so proud of you for staying the course and following through on your aspirations.

I also wanted to remind you to take care of yourself. You have so much on your plate so remember to take time for yourself. Be mindful of your mental and physical health. When you need to take a break it’s okay to take that time to decompress and find your center again. Do not be afraid to pamper yourself with the finer things. You are worthy and deserving of rewarding yourself for all that you do and have to deal with, embrace what makes you happy and know that you deserve it. Every time you feel like you have fallen, I know you’ll still have both feet firmly planted on the ground. Nothing and no one can tear you down. At times those hateful words we see on a daily basis are thrown at you, but I want you to remember that I am here with you, standing up for you. We are all here together to lift each other up. Never ever think you are alone, because each and every one of us are here to proudly help you stand tall.

Being who you are means that sometimes you have to carry a burden, constantly against the odds because you simply exist in the world that fears you, that does not understand you. You are the type of woman who fights and says “yes I can” to what you want, and you shoot your shot no matter the doubts in your head or how absurd it might seem. You believe in yourself despite it all, and this makes you powerful. Most importantly, you are unapologetically yourself, you stand up for what is right and support those who deserve it.

Lastly, I want to tell you to keep going. Do not give up, do not let anyone bring you down. I am here to support you and help you. How? I am starting a Girls in Games Girl Gang #GirlGameGang where we share our content, support each other and create a community. And the most important part, stand together united and show everyone that women in the game industry are here to stay. And we want to inspire more women to join us.

Stay Strong, Stay True, Stay You.