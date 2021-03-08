To Women in Gaming on International Women’s Day

To Women in Gaming on International Women’s Day

We Hear You! We See You! We Appreciate You!

Dear Women of the Games World,

Happy International Women’s Day! On this day, I want to speak directly to you beautiful people.

I know your journey has not been an easy one to get to where you are today. I know how hard it’s been to get up and face the world. How you have had to pile on even more steps to your daily lives just to get by. How for all the strength you’ve had to put into the world each and every day to keep doing everything you do, you’ve had to dig a little deeper and fight a little harder. Today is your day, and I want you to know just how appreciated and special you truly are. Every morning you put yourself together and tackle the day with determination. You face down every obstacle, every jeer, and every naysayer, and you do it with a smile because you don’t just overcome a problem; you destroy it with style and grace. Your gender does not define you, it is only a part of you and you embrace it for all that it means to be a woman.

I see you working through this industry, thriving, working hard to promote your content, and supporting other women doing their best to find their voice. Let’s be honest, this is not an easy industry to break into but here you are. Women deal with an excessive amount of suggestive commentary and toxic behaviour on a daily basis, adding to the stress of our daily lives. But look at you now. Look at everything you’ve done and everything you had to work through to get here. You continue to thrive and show them you will succeed no matter what. You keep doing your thing, and don’t let anyone tell you that you cannot follow your dream! Make that video, publish that article, and especially don’t let the comments get to you. You are a successful, talented woman who is making a positive difference in this world – do not stop.

