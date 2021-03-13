Avatar Ends Box Office Reign of Avengers: End Game

After a weekend of massive box office gains following a re-release of the film in China, Avatar has reclaimed it’s crown as the Highest Grossing Film of All Time.

Avatar had maintained the title of top grossing film for a decade with a total of $2.7897 billion worldwide when it initially released in 2009. The title was overtaken by Avengers: End Game in 2019, which earned $2.7902 billion globally. This weekend, Avatar has proven that ten years later, the film still has a massive fanbase. Friday’s re-release of Avatar in theaters across China brought in over $3.5 million in ticket sales, with total weekend earnings adding up to a grand total of $2.802 billion – taking back the top spot as the highest grossing film ever.

Unlike the struggling movie theaters across North America, China has been experiencing a soaring rise in box office ticket sales as recovery efforts from the pandemic improve. This prompted the re-release of Avatar and gave James Cameron’s film the boost it needed to regain the title of top grossing film.

Irayo to our fans in China for coming out to see Avatar on the big screen this weekend! This crown belongs to Na’vi Nation – it couldn’t have happened without you. @jonlandau @JimCameron pic.twitter.com/6PWgrV1geg — Avatar (@officialavatar) March 13, 2021

Of course, there is no bad blood when it comes to passing the crown back to Avatar from Avengers: End Game. Disney currently owns the rights to both films, solidifying it’s claim to 8 of 10 of the world’s top grossing films of all time. There’s nothing but love and respect being shared between the two blockbuster movies, as well as the fans. It’s the feel-good story of redemption that primes us for the upcoming Avatar 2, slated for release in 2022.

The Russo Brothers show love to James Cameron 💜💙



'Passing the gauntlet back to you'



(via @Russo_Brothers, @bosslogic) pic.twitter.com/pvYY1ggSOq — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 13, 2021

James Cameron has a lot to be excited about. His films: Avatar and Titanic, are now #1 and #3 respectively in the “Top Grossing Films of All Time” list—with Avengers: Endgame sitting comfortably in the middle. He has openly expressed his plans for the sequel to Avatar and the plans for a franchise going forward. Knowing that there are so many fans eager to return to Pandora, there is a lot of expectation for Avatar 2 to join the top box office rankings in the future.