Dragon Quest To Receive The Adventure of Dai Mobile Game By DeNA

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds will allows players to develop teams of heroes and relive the anime’s story. (Square Enix)

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai follows a boy named Dai, the only human living on an island of monsters liberated from the Dark Lord Hadlar when a hero swordsman and his companions saved the world. When Hadlar is resurrected, Dai must put aside his peaceful life, embrace his dreams of heroism, and embark on his own destined journey. The series was adapted by Shueisha, TV Tokyo, Toei Animation, and Square Enix, based on the Riku Sanjo’s popular Shonen Jump series which ran from 1989 to 1996. Available to stream now on services like Crunchyroll and Hulu.

DeNA Inc is no stranger to Square Enix properties, having maintained Final Fantasy Record Keeper since September 2015. In 2016 their global division was closed to allow the company to focus on a partnership with Nintendo, and since has collaborated on Miitomo, Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes, Pokemon Masters, and Mario Kart World Tour.

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds will arrive on the App Store and Google Play later in 2021, Preregistration is open now for Android users, while a closed beta test will launch “soon” on supported Android devices in Australia, Canada, England, France, Japan, New Zealand and Singapore, giving fans an early look at the game.