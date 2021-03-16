Dragon Quest To Receive The Adventure of Dai Mobile Game By DeNA 2

Dragon Quest To Receive The Adventure of Dai Mobile Game By DeNA

Take on the resurrected dark lord, on the go

Square Enix and DeNA are teaming up again for Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds, a mobile Team Action RPG based on the hit anime series.

Players will follow the epic story of the anime DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai through dynamic battle sequences, and engage with deep character progression options. Up to three players can play cooperatively to take down the Dark Army on a three-lane battlefield, responding to their opponents with the right counter in order to win each match. Each character brings unique roles, abilities, and special skills to the team. Outside of battle, characters, attacks, weapons, and equipment can also be upgraded and customized to heighten the strategy.

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds will allows players to develop teams of heroes and relive the anime's story. (Square Enix)
Chris De Hoog

Chris De Hoog
A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since.
