Corsair Debuts K65 RGB Mini Keyboard

This smaller 60% mechanical keyboard still packs a punch.

Corsair just released the new K65 RGB Mini Keyboard, and it touts an impressive list of features. If you’re gaming in a small space or looking to upgrade your portable LAN build, this little keyboard has quite a lot to offer. Corsair did not hold back when designing the K65 RGB Mini. It’s a 60% mechanical keyboard with full RGB backlighting to match your setup. Despite sacrificing the number pad, directional arrows and few other keys, the K65 RGB Mini makes up for it with a ton of customizable features.

With less keys, the K65 RGB Mini does not sacrifice any function. The keys include side-printed onboard features for easy adjusting of lighting, macros, volume, mouse cursor, and more. Onboard macro recording, plus two layers of macro functions means you can still perform advanced commands, despite the keyboard’s small footprint. The K65 RGB Mini is also compatible with custom keycap sets, which gives you the freedom to use the keyboard the way you want.

For hardcore keyboard smashers, performance is powered by AXON Hyper Processing Technology with native 8,000Hz hyper-polling and 4,000Hz key scanning – meaning, insane response time.

At the time of publication, Corsair’s K65 RGB Mini is priced at $109.99 USD and currently sold out on their website. It may be available from online and local retailers, depending on location. For those who are feeling lucky, there is a giveaway contest on the Corsair Twitter page for one day only:

Don't know if you heard… but we released something BIG yesterday!



Well, a small kind of big… K65 RGB MINI!

Let's give one away!



1⃣ RT & ♥️ this tweet

2⃣ Follow @CORSAIR



🕔 March 19, 5 p.m. PDT



⌨ https://t.co/QwiFDx2aht pic.twitter.com/70Md73BQkM — CORSAIR (@CORSAIR) March 17, 2021

With all of the customization options and sleek size, this new keyboard from Corsair is a contender for gamers seeking portability and small dimensions, similar to the Razer Huntsman Mini Keyboard. Its measurements are 29.5 cm long, 10.4 cm wide and 4.3 cm tall at its highest. This makes the K65 RGB Mini a powerful keyboard in a small, travel size package. Size does not matter when it comes to this gaming keyboard.