Fortnite Season 6 — Who Voices The Foundation?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 released this week, and the opening cutscene has us asking a lot of questions, mainly WHO IS THE FOUNDATION?

We aren’t even asking who he is in the story, we want to know who plays him! The character doesn’t appear to be credited anywhere, so it has left fans speculating, and it’s getting interesting.

I started off down this dark rabbit hole when I saw a seemingly simple tweet asking who the voice actor for The Foundation was. I hadn’t put much thought into it before that. I dove into the comments and was immediately dragged into the mystery with the rest of Twitter.

The first few comments were throwing out names like Troy Baker, who already voices popular Fortnite main character Jonesy. Of course that was disputed back and forth, and people thought it was strange that Baker wouldn’t be listed anywhere since he is already a voice for the franchise. Here is where I thought it got interesting, fans decided it needed to be someone BIG. Kiefer Sutherland started being mentioned. Some voice detectives were adamant that it had to be Sutherland, but others on Reddit claimed he was too big a name for Epic, so further digging was necessary.

With Twitter and Reddit now heavily involved in the mystery, fans needed to delve deeper to get to the root of the secret. Reddit user “Flapjackie” claims The Foundation “was originally voiced by Imari Williams, but those voice files are unused. The ones that are used are listed under the name ‘DJ’”, and links to an image found that seems to confirm the story.

Our Twitter and Reddit friends sent us over to Instagram — a social media scavenger hunt if you will. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself made a rather peculiar post, conveniently timed with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6’s release. It seemed like his regular motivational, upbeat sort of post, but he ended it with the words, “The Foundation”. According to Twitter, Johnson posted about a Fortnite collaboration before the season came out and now fans are convinced this was it. Most assumed he would have been a skin available in the item shop, or perhaps even an emote, but now the puzzle pieces are falling in place and it seems like this is the secret The Rock has been keeping.

There is still no word on whether or not The Foundation will be available as a skin in the game. Most assumed he would be the Season 6’s secret skin, but we have since found out that it will be soccer player Neymar Jr. With rumours that the character is voiced by The Rock becoming more likely to be true, I would speculate that The Foundation will come out as an available purchase, perhaps with some Johnson inspired emotes.

