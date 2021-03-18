Play At Home Campaign Adds 10 More Free Games, Including Horizon Zero Dawn

Sony’s Play At Home campaign will add nine free games from independent partners on March 25, and the complete edition of Horizon Zero Dawn next month.

Last year Sony introduced the Play At Home initiative to help PlayStation owners stay safe and entertained in their own homes. The 2020 offering included both Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey, free to keep for all players who redeemed them in time—unlike PlayStation Plus’ freebies, which require ongoing membership to access. The campaign returned this year, offering the 2016 Ratchet & Clank revival throughout the month of March.

Play At Home will offer PlayStation owners nine indie games next week, and Horizon: Zero Dawn in April. (Sony)

Now Sony has announced a huge block of additional titles from its top independent partners, including five regular PlayStation 4 game and four for PlayStation VR. The following games will be available for free on the PlayStation Store from March 25 at 11PM EST until April 22 11PM EST:

Abzû (Giant Squid)

Enter the Gungeon (Dodge Roll)

Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)

Subnautica (Unknown Worlds Entertainment)

The Witness (Thekla Inc.)

Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR, Japan Studio)

Moss (PSVR, Polyarc)

Paper Beast (PSVR, Pixel Reef)

Thumper (PSVR, Drool)

The next bombshell title to be offered in the Play At Home campaign is none other than Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition from Guerilla Games. Horizon has been one of Sony’s biggest exclusives of the current generation until it hit PCs last summer, and is one of the platform’s bestsellers. Like Ratchet & Clank, the series is set to receive a new installment, Horizon Forbidden West exclusively on PlayStation 5 later this year, so Sony’s offering may also drum up interest for Horizon Forbidden West. The Complete Edition includes the Frozen Wilds expansion and all other DLC.

An extended trial for Funimation is also available through Play At Home from March 25 to April 22. New subscribers will have their 14-day free trial extended by a whopping three months, before rolling into a monthly subscription.

Don’t forget to add Ratchet & Clank to your account, if you haven’t already—the offer ends March 31 at 11PM EST.