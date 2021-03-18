PULSE SOUNDBAR+ Pre-order Announced

PULSE SOUNDBAR+ in black, back

The device features simple touch controls on its front panel and also has the capability to connect to your smartphone or tablet. With these devices connected, the PULSE SOUNDBAR+ uses the built-in BluOS wireless multi- room streaming technology to connect and sync audio to, from, and around any room in the home.

The people behind Bluesound products truly believe in what they’re making, “In 2016, Bluesound launched the world’s first Hi-Res soundbar, setting the bar for audio excellence in the category that continues to this day,” says Matt Simmonds, Bluesound Product Manager. “With the PULSE SOUNDBAR+, we continue to innovate and refine, making good on our commitment to bring hi- res, HiFi listening to everyday life, even in product categories that traditionally overlook the importance of audio quality.”

The PULSE SOUNDBAR+ is available in black for $899USD or white for $999 USD and comes with two kickstand feet as well as a wall mount bracket to complement whatever layout your home may have. The device is available for pre-order now, and will ship this April for all your audio needs.