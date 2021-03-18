PULSE SOUNDBAR+ Pre-order Announced

Immersive Audio to Suit Your Needs
  • Dayna Eileen | 
    Mar 18, 2021
Today is the day you can officially pre-order the PULSE SOUNDBAR+ from BLUESOUND.

The next-gen soundbar will begin shipping in April and it will replace your need for bulky AVRs as it is designed to sit perfectly under your HD TV. The device comes in both black and white to suit your decor needs and is a perfect piece on your mantle or wall.

The PULSE SOUNDBAR+ features a 3D immersive audio engine, support for Dolby Atmos, 24-bit high resolution audio, 120 watts of full frequency multi-room and multi-channel audio, and  options for different ranges of connectivity.  The soundbar supports completely wireless surround sound with the addition of two PULSE FLEX 2i speakers as rear channels. It will become the perfect audio system for all your entertaining needs with options to connect to various audio sources like gaming consoles, TVs, laptops, and music streaming services.

PULSE SOUNDBAR+ in white, front

Dayna Eileen

Dayna is a long time serial gamer. Mom of two, aunt to many, she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture.
