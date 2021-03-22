2021 SXSW Gaming Awards Winners Announced

The awards exist to celebrate “the most creative and influential titles, teams and individuals in the industry”. This year there were a total of 43 nominees across 12 categories, here are the winners:
Video Game of the Year
Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and creates a distinct gaming experience across all platforms and genres.
Winner: Hades — Supergiant Games
Indie Game of the Year
Awarded to the indie game that exemplifies overall excellence and creates a distinct gaming experience across all platforms and genres.
Winner: Deep Rock Galactic — Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing
Tabletop Game of the Year
Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and ingenuity of any tabletop game in any genre.
Winner: The Search for Planet X — Renegade Game Studios / Foxtrot Games
VR Game of the Year
Awarded to the VR game that exemplifies overall excellence in gameplay and design across any VR platform.
Winner: Half-Life: Alyx — Valve
Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award
Awarded to the game that best challenges the “norm” of everyday gaming and offers a culturally innovative view of a game world, character, or gameplay.
Winner: Dreams — Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Excellence in Animation, Art, & Visual Achievement
Awarded to the game with the most well-designed and stunning visuals, including animation effects and graphics.
Winner: Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Excellence in Game Design
Awarded to the game with the best overall design concept, gameplay mechanics, and best execution.
Winner: Hades — Supergiant Games
Excellence in Score
Awarded to the game that best exemplifies artistic excellence in musical score and how it progresses the narrative of the game.
Winner: Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios
Excellence in Multiplayer
Awarded to the game with the best player-to-player interaction experience.
Winner: Deep Rock Galactic — Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing
Excellence in Narrative
Awarded to the game with the best storyline and dialogue.
Winner: The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Excellence in Audio Design
Awarded to the game with the most outstanding and impactful sound effects.
Winner: DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks
Excellence in Technical Achievement
Awarded to the game that pushed the capabilities of technology and programming furthest or most effectively.
Winner: Microsoft Flight Simulator — Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios
SXSW hosted a virtual SXSW Gaming Awards show in partnership with IGN and presented by Discord where they presented the winners. The award show results were “determined by a weighted total between staff and advisory board input and public voting”. SXSW takes pride in their live conferences and festivals, but this year had to move their events to a digital format. Hopefully by next year, they will be able to celebrate with the industry and its best in person.