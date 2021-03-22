Razer Announces a 10-year environmental Road Map

Razer unveils its long-term commitment to help protect the environment and preserve nature for future generations.

Under their #GoGreenWithRazer initiative Razer maps their 10-year plan. Razer’s new ambition towards a greener future includes 100% renewable energy by 2025, all products to use recycled or recyclable materials by 2030 and being 100% carbon neutral by 2030. Razer isn’t all talk and has already to begun making some of these goals a reality.

Razer’s European office in Hamburg, Germany is already powered by renewable energy with plans for the upcoming South East Asia HQ to follow suit. Razer expects all global offices to be 100% powered by renewable energy by 2025. Razer is also exploring ways to incorporate these green ideas into company culture by reducing the use of single-use plastics in all offices to reduce Greenhouse Gas, efforts such as this will aid in their goal of being 100% carbon neutral by 2030.

Razer also outlines in their plans that the company intends to lower the environmental impact caused by manufacturing their products. In four years time, Razer will guarantee that all products will be recyclable with the brand. Razer encourages users to return old Razer products no longer of use to any Razerstore for free-of-charge recycling. Hardware made by the company will follow an eco-friendly design, integrate PCR (Post Consumer Recycled) plastics, and biodegradable packaging.

Razer also wants to use its influence as a prominent name in the gaming industry to encourage gamers to do their part in helping the environment. Razer has already found ways to incorporate their community with their environmental efforts with their recent partnership with Conservation International. Through the selling of eco-friendly products, like the Sneki Snek plushie – their adorable sustainability mascot – , Razer saves trees. The comapny has set the new goal of saving 1 000 000 trees and will reveal new Sneki Snek merch for every 250 000 trees saved. As of now Razer has saved 100 000 trees and has revealed their most recent addition to Sneki Snek merch lineup, a head pillow for your gaming chair. Wow, I sure said Sneki Snek a lot. More information on their admirable efforts to save the trees can be found here.

Razer’s progress thus far

Min-Liang Tan, Razer Co-Founder and CEO stresses how important it is to be aware of how we impact the environment the press-release. “Hence, Razer has planned out a sustainability roadmap to continue fighting environmental and climate changes”, Tan says. “We’re determined to make the world a better place for all of its citizens to game and live in.”

To learn more about Razer’s #GoGreenWithRazer initiative or even suggest an idea for them to consider check out their Go Green With Razer page.