Fortnite’s Wildlife is Getting BIG in Today’s Update

Fortnite released its weekly update today and it’s bringing BIG things to the island and players’ consoles.

This season is no stranger to wildlife and this time they’re going prehistoric. Nintendo Switch is also seeing large changes as the company has given the game a performance boost for the system beginning today. With the system competing with next-gen consoles and PCs, Nintendo Switch players will be happy to see the resolution upgrades coming to the console.

“Run Wild” on the island as today’s update introduced raptors to the game. Season 6 started small in the animal kingdom with frogs, chickens, boars, and wolves; but now they’ve gone all out by releasing prehistoric carnage to keep players on their toes. If you see one, keep your eyes out as the raptors roam in pairs. You can get to know more about the wildlife on the island on Fortnite’s official site here.

Fortnite’s Nintendo Switch players have big things to look forward to in the game’s performance on the system as of today. Epic announced that they were updating the game for the system to enhance player experience. They have upgraded the renderer on the Switch which will make better use of the system’s GPU. Epic says, “The update provides significantly improved resolution both in handheld and docked modes, resulting in images that are less blurry, without loss of performance. The update also provides a more consistent framerate, with fewer hitches, resulting in a smoother experience overall.” This update will also be saving players around 140 MB of storage for the console.

Before Update



After Update



Expected Resolutions Before After Handheld 1000×560 1170×660 Docked 1390×780 1560×880

That’s a 38% increase in pixels in handheld mode! Fortnite and Epic continue to add new aspects, challenges and upgrades to their game weekly, so there is no telling what else is to come from Chapter 2, Season 6. So grab your Switch, Xbox, PlayStation or PC, and start running wild.