Among Us Updated and New Plans Unvailed

Among Us has released another update for Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.

The newest update brings players the biggest map so far: the Airship map. Developer Innersloth has released a blog post telling fans what to expect with this update and what they can hope for in the future.

Some of the new features include:

The 4th map, and the biggest one yet

New tasks including jewel polishing, emptying trash (wow fun), and more

The ability to pick the room you start in

All new areas to explore (or get murdered in)

Improved mobility with ladders and moving platforms

New free hats including a heart pin, angry eyebrows, unicorn head, rubber glove, and more!

Inspired by our other game, The Henry Stickmin Collection

Among Us Airship Map

Innersloth also revealed what they are currently working on for the game:

A full art style revamp! Puffballs has completely updated the art style with cleaner lines and an easier animation process. Can’t wait for you to see that soon!

Larger lobby sizes so you can play with up to 15 players. Considering The Airship’s size, we hope this will be a fun way to gather with even more of your friends.

More frequent, transparent updates from us! One of our big goals is to just show you the development process, what goes on behind-the-scenes, and for you grow with us. We’ve learned so much and don’t want to hide anything from you when it comes to this stuff. It’s weird!

Among Us Plushies

Along with today’s update, Among Us players can purchase new themed Airship skins for anyone who wants to blend in! The company also announced that you can purchase their official plushies from the online store, “round, squishy, and absolutely not an Impostor.” Among Us has plenty in store for its players, with both free and paid content on the go. If you’re not on board, you’re definitely sus.