Xbox Game Pass Delivering Sporty Teasers

Xbox Game Pass teased fans this morning with some familiar sounds from the ballpark.

With opening day in Major League Baseball yesterday, the teaser certainly has fans jumping with speculations. Could it really be the no-longer PlayStation exclusive MLB The Show 21? Most signs point to yes!

Fans are losing their minds on Twitter after the Xbox Game Pass account posted their video this morning. Everyone is debating the release of MLB The Show 21 for the Game Pass. People are excited to finally be able to play a Major League Baseball game again on the console in general, as they have most recently been PlayStation exclusive games. With the game being optimized for next-gen consoles, it makes sense to see it released for both systems. To not only be able to play the game on Xbox consoles, but also have it come to Game Pass, is unbelievable to some.

PlayStation is going to allow MLB The Show on Game Pass!? That would be EPIC! — EndTheConsoleWars (@CasualGamingOn) April 2, 2021

Some fans are appearing skeptical, stating that it could be the new R.B.I. Baseball that was recently released, and they don’t seem very enthused about that possibility. Though, with the announcement earlier this year that MLB The Show 21 would make it to Xbox platforms, we have full reason to believe their dreams could come true.

MLB The Show 21 features Fernando Tatis Jr as this year’s cover star, which we reported on early last month. The game will feature a new stadium creator that will allow players to customize their own ballpark to their heart’s content. Unfortunately for some, the stadium creator will only be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, though the game as a whole will be released for PS4 and Xbox One as well.

MLB The Show 21 is available for pre-order now for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and it is $10 cheaper for Xbox systems. The game releases April 20, 2021 and I would bet we see it on Xbox Game Pass on launch date, much like the release of Outriders yesterday. Whatever your console of choice is, grab the game while you can!