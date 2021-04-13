The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Releases Trailer

Lionsgate released the first look at The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard staring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek.

Summer is coming quickly and with that comes big summer blockbusters. This year movie goers will see family films like Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and Space Jam: A New Legacy, action films like Marvel‘s Black Widow and The Suicide Squad, and horror films like Spiral and A Quiet Place Part II. No summer line up is complete without a buddy-action-comedy film – or Ryan Reynolds.

The film is a sequel to 2017’s action-comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard which grossed $180 million worldwide. Taking place four years after the first film, Ryan Reynolds reprises his role as Michael Bryce, only now he is on sabbatical. Salma Hayek plays Sonia Kincaid, wife to Samuel L. Jackson’s Darius Kincaid. Bryce takes a mental health break from “bodyguarding” only to be swept back up into the drama the Kincaid’s bring while trying to relax on vacation. The team is quickly back together again while Bryce tries to navigate the world of bodyguarding without guns, killing and blood. Chaos and comedy are the real stars of the movie, with the trio of actors appearing to carry on their excellent on-screen chemistry for the sequel.

The Production for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard began in 2018 after the success of the first film. With the stars on board for a sequel, filming began in 2019 and the feature is set to release June 16, 2021. Filming took place in Italy, Croatia, Slovanie, Bulgaria and the United Kingdom. A few other familiar faces have joined the cast like Frank Grillo, Morgan Freeman, Antonio Banderas and Tom Hopper with Richard E. Grant will be returning as Mr. Seifert from the first film as well.

Patrick Hughes returns as director after Lionsgate secured the US rights to the movie from Millennium films. Written by Tom O’Conner, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is being produced by Matt O’Toole and Les Weldon through Millennium and Campbell Grobman Films. The movie is currently in post-production and its release date has been moved up to June 16 from its original August release date.