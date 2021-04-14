King Of Seas Action-RPG Sets Sail This May

Action-RPG King of Seas is being released on May 25, 2021 with a brand-new demo available on Steam today.

The game’s launch was announced today by independent Italian developer 3DClouds and global independent games label Team17. It will be made available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, with the demo only available on Steam. Developers have promised pre-orders being made available soon.

“King of Seas is an action role-playing game set in a deadly procedurally generated pirate world. In a ferocious plot, you will fight to regain what has been taken away and embark on an epic adventure in a fantastic world, filled with battles, lost islands and treasures. A universe full of amazing characters and breathtaking missions will keep you anchored as you strive to become the king of all pirates.”

Players will get the chance to uncover new characters and dive into a procedurally generated environment that changes with every new game you begin. The world around you will react to your actions with naval routes changing and difficulty increasing as you go on. Sail during a storm at your own risk, as the game’s atmosphere affects your journey. Battle your enemies with strategy and cannons while developing your 20 skill talent tree to conquer the seas.

King of Seas – Available May 25, 2021

Fan reactions on Twitter have been mostly positive so far. Many users are celebrating their chance at finally becoming a true pirate and having the chance to battle at sea, with others asking if the game or demo will be made available on any different platforms. Team17 has responded that there are no new platforms to announce at present time, but will definitely reach out to fans if anything changes.

King of Seas releases May 25, 2021 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, with pre-orders hopefully available soon. At $24.99 the action-RPG won’t break the bank, so try out the demo now and test out your sea legs!