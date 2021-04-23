Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke – Actress Turned Author

Popular name in TV and film, Emilia Clarke, is trying her hand at another medium, comics.

The actress best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO hit Game of Thrones, Clarke is working on a three-issue miniseries called M.O.M.: Mother of Madness. “We’re always calling mothers superheroes, and I’m like, what if they were? What if they legitimately were superheroes?”

The actress spoke to EW yesterday about how the comic came to life, “About three years ago, I was in a car with a bunch of friends and was like, ‘Hey, guys, wouldn’t it be really funny if…’ And then I woke up the next day and was like, ‘That would be funny. That would be ****ing cool. Why not?’”

M.O.M.: Mother of Madness

M.O.M.: Mother of Madness follows a single mom named Maya with freakish superpowers, who uses them to take on human traffickers. “Maya has had a very hard life, and she finds herself in a place where everything that makes her unique, she hates and is ashamed about. It’s only in the discovery of her powers that she finds her true acceptance of who she is.”

The series is being co-written by 32-year-old Marguerite Bennet, who also worked on Bombshells, Angela, Josie and the Pussycats, and her creator-owned books InSeXts and Animosity. The comic will be published by Image Comics, popular for releases like The Walking Dead, Spawn and Kick-Ass.

That’s not all Clarke is up to lately, though. Earlier this week it was reported that Emilia Clarke is set to join Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion. She with be acting alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman. It looks like Clarke will be adding Skrulls to resume after working with Dragons in Game of Thrones, Terminators in Terminator Genisys and everything else the galaxy has to offer in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Emilia Clark has dominated every universe she has entered, and we are excited to see what she does in the world of comics with M.O.M: Mother of Madness available at comic book shops beginning July 21st.