Capcom Announces Monster Hunter Digital Event — Details Collector’s Editions

The Monster Hunter Digital Event will take place on April 27th and will give an in-depth look at the first Monster Hunter Rise update, as well as the latest info on Monster Hunter Stories 2.

New monsters are coming to Monster Hunter Rise in what is reportedly going to be the game’s first free update, with creatures such as Chameleos and Apex Rathalos first on the docket to be added to the highly-touted entry in the franchise.

Additionally, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has had very little new information since its announcement, and with the title releasing this July, we should receive a good amount of new information regarding what to expect from its upcoming release.

Make sure to tune into the event’s live-stream on April 27th at 7AM PDT to catch up on the newest information for the Monster Hunter franchise!

On top of the event announcement, fans were also happy to get a first look at what to expect from the Collector’s Edition for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, coming on July 9th.

The Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Collector’s Edition includes:

Physical game release

Razewing Ratha amiibo

Wings of Ruin Enamel Pin

Sticker Pack

Deluxe DLC Kit – Armor and Outfits

For those who aren’t aware of the spin-off Stories entries from the Monster Hunter series, you can expect a bit more positive interaction with the wild game than what you normally encounter in the mainline series.

Hatch, raise, and live alongside monsters as a Monster Rider in this fun-filled RPG set in the Monster Hunter universe.

Our epic tale begins with the mass disappearance of Rathalos from around the world. At the start of the story, you meet a Wyverian girl who knew your illustrious grandfather, Red. She has been entrusted with an egg, but what’s inside it? The fate of the world hangs in the balance as the exciting narrative about the Wings of Ruin unfolds.