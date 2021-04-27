Monster Hunter Digital Event Details Updates, DLC, and Future Roadmap

The Monster Hunter Digital Event gave us our first look at Monster Hunters Stories 2’s new battle system, while Monster Hunter Rise is getting new monsters, cosmetics, and story DLC in the near future.

The Monster Hunter Digital Event for this month introduced the newly-revamped battle system for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, as well as detailed the Ver.2.0 Update for Monster Hunter Rise that includes additional monsters, quests, cosmetics, and a look to the future with story DLC coming in May’s Ver.3.0 Update.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin’s new battle system keeps to the game’s RPG roots, but changes things up for this modern sequel. The turn-based combat focuses on the utilization of game knowledge, where knowing the strengths and weaknesses of each enemy creature and the advantageous weapons will keep you fighting.

Additionally, a triangular power system including Power, Technical, and Speed based attacks sets up the strengths and weaknesses for this release, with Power beating Technical, Technical beating Speed, and so on, allowing for more strategy to each attack.

Targeting specific body parts, which when broken, can either knock them down or stop them from making special attacks. Double attacks are used when you and your monster use the same attack type and setting up these attacks through a Kinship gauge and the ability to gather up to four Battle Buddies on your side of the fight each allows for an increased chance to land devastating hits, which can stop a monster from attacking your party.

A Deluxe Edition of the upcoming release was shown as well, featuring a combination of the base game, along with a set of outfits, armor, sticker sets, and more cosmetics for your character. A pre-order bonus outfit is also available, along with a set of amiibo that includes Ena, Razewing Ratha, and Tsukino, each unlocking their own layered armor set.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin releases July 9th, 2021 on the Nintendo Switch and PC.

Monster Hunter Rise also received a trailer showing off the details for the free Ver.2.0 Update coming April 28th.

The update is bringing a set of new monsters to the game, including Chameleos, Teostra, Kushala Daora, Apex Diablos, Apex Rathalos, as well as new weapons, armor, and more!

An extensive list of paid cosmetic DLC is being made available, where with purchasable character edit vouchers (the first one is free) you’re allowed to change your character’s appearance. Hairstyles, voice options, clothing, stickers, and much, much more are available for purchase following the release of the update on the Nintendo eShop.

New quests are being added as well, which will reward the player with additional cosmetic items. The Hunter Rank Cap is being unlocked, which will allow you to level your character to fight through the new available monsters. Paired with new Advanced Rampage Quests and Arena Quests, and there appears to be quite a lot of new to do beyond just making your character look different.

Update Ver.3.0 was teased to close out the presentation, with a new story ending planned, as well as, you guessed it, new monsters and cosmetics! This update is coming sometime at the end of May. Crossover content is also being made available to players with save data from both games on a single system, where outfits from each game will be unlocked.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on the Nintendo Switch and PC.