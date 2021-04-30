Marilyn Manson Sued by Game of Thrones Actress Esmé Bianco

This year Marilyn Manson, aka Brian Warner, has been under fire with multiple sexual assault accusations, including those from actresses Evan Rachel Woods and Esmé Bianco.

It is now being reported that Bianco is suing Manson and his former manager, Tony Ciulla, for both sexual assault and human trafficking. TMZ and Rolling Stone have covered the story after more than a dozen women have come forward regarding Manson.

The lawsuit states that “Mr. Warner used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions,” it continues, “Mr. Warner raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011.” The lawsuit goes on to claim that Manson “committed sexual acts” with Bianco at when she was unconscious or unable to consent, and describes the alleged ways he abused her, “These acts include spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Ms. Bianco’s buttocks, breasts, and genitals for Mr. Warner’s sexual gratification — all without the consent of Plaintiff.”

Marilyn Manson

Bianco told The Cut a bit about how she came to be tied in with Manson in a February 2021 interview, he allegedly flew her in for a music video shoot for I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies, describing that he would need to “man handle” her and then some. The interview says “the line between art and reality immediately blurred. Bianco, who was 26 at the time, says she spent the next three days in lingerie, barely sleeping or eating, with Manson serving up cocaine rather than food. She remembers him losing his temper and throwing the camera at a smoke alarm. Soon, she says, he became violent, tying her with cables to a prayer kneeler, lashing her with a whip, and using an electric sex toy called a Violet Wand on her wounds — the same kind of ‘torture device’ Wood has said was used on her. Bianco was terrified but tried to calm down by telling herself, It’s just Manson being theatrical. We are going to make great art.”

There are several similar stories that have surfaced surrounding Manson, and he is not the first celebrity to be accused this year alone. In a statement to Rolling Stone, Bianco said, “As millions of survivors like myself are painfully aware, our legal system is far from perfect. This is why I co-created the Phoenix Act, a law which gives precious additional healing time to thousands of domestic violence survivors. But while I fight for a more just legal system, I am also pursuing my right to demand my abuser be held to account, using every avenue available to me. For far too long, my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye. Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced, and some of their voices will never be heard. My hope is that by raising mine, I will help to stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice.”

How the legal proceedings play our remains to be seen, but we at CGM stand with the victims.