Limited Run Games Might Start Producing Physical Xbox Games Soon

Limited Run Games co-founders Douglas Bogart and Josh Fairhurst revealed they partnered with Xbox in 2020, and plan on starting to produce games that never hit the platform soon.

Limited Run Games is arguably the most prominent small-batch physical games publisher on the market, with fellow publishers Super Rare Games and Special Reserve Games (and many more!), putting in the work to give consumers a chance to purchase physical copies of games that otherwise might not receive a mainstream release.

Previously having worked with Nintendo and PlayStation to produce games for their platforms, Limited Run Games is looking to expand to Xbox’s market soon. During a podcast appearance with Xbox Expansion Pass, Bogart and Fairhurst discussed their lack of Xbox games, claiming they’ve actually been partnered with them since last year.

“We’re making really good progress. We’re officially Xbox partners, so we’re hoping to have more to reveal soon. It happened last year that we were officially brought on, but it’s taken a really long time to just get paperwork going because Xbox wants us to do certain things first…”

Limited Run Games Partnering With Xbox

“We work with Bethesda all the time and Microsoft just bought Bethesda, and it’s really weird that the DOOM releases we’ve done are not on Xbox – it doesn’t make any sense. We work with Double Fine pretty often—we’ve released a few of their games. So to not have those as Xbox releases physically is weird because they’re another first-party company now. So, I think one of our big, initial initiatives on Xbox will be to correct those things.”

Besides working with Bethesda and Double Fine on various releases, have also worked with Ubisoft, Konami, and hundreds of indies in order to produce physical titles, even producing Vita, PC, and VR editions of releases. Additionally, Limited Run Games has a retro lineup—from the PS3 to the NES and Game Boy—allowing for the possibility of seeing Xbox 360 or original Xbox titles as well.

Physical game collectors should rejoice at this news, which would be a first for small-batch producers and Xbox.