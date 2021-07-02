Dying Light 2 Gets New Gameplay Trailer, Infected Details, and More

Techland has shared the second episode of Dying 2 Know, a deep dive into the world and design of the upcoming Dying Light 2.

This time around things focused pretty heavily on the different kinds of infected players will go up against in the game, which can all be seen in the new “Monsters” trailer below. Tymon Smektala, Lead Game Designer, detailed the specifics of the enemies in the game, and how enemies will gather in buildings during the day, making buildings nearly unexplorable except for at night.

The trailer shows Aiden venturing through an abandoned hospital at night while coming up against a variety of the special infected. He has to avoid slumbering zombies named “Sleeping Beauties,” before coming up against a hulking creature called the Demolisher and another infected that vomits acid called the Banshee. Although they weren’t detailed very much, the presentation also showed off a new infected called the Revenant as well as Dying Light 2’s version of the terrifying Volatiles from the first game.

During the show, Techland also announced a Dying Light 2 prequel comic series called Banshee: I Am the Cure. You can claim a free copy of the comic by heading to Techlandgg.com.

The full presentation spent quite a bit of time diving into the actual visual and audio design of the monsters, going over techniques the team used to try and make each one feel terrifying. The next episode of Dying 2 Know will go over the various combat styles, weapons, and parkour of the game. If you need a refresher, here’s Techland’s description of Dying Light 2.

“Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus—and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope. You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there’s one thing you can never forget—stay human.”

Dying Light 2 launches on December 7, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.