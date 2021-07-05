Ryan Reynolds Wants to Read You a Bedtime Story

Ryan Reynolds is the latest celebrity to read a story to kids on BBC’s pre-school channel called ‘CBeebies’, which features a variety of content aimed at entertaining and teaching children.

Previous readers have included David Schwimmer, Romesh Ranganathan, Felicity Jones, Sir Elton John, and Tom Hardy, who all came onto the BBC network to read a bedtime story for sleepy kids and tired adults. Ryan Reynolds announced his upcoming appearance in a video shared on the CBeebies Twitter account.

Reynolds will be reading Maurice Sendak’s Where The Wild Things Are for anyone interested in a good time before bed, which will likely include many, may adults given the star’s popular portrayal of Deadpool and other mature themed roles. Reynolds also gained quite the following with children’s audiences too with roles in Turbo and The Croods. Anyone somehow still on the fence and undecided on Ryan Reynolds more than likely came around after he voiced Pikachu in Detective Pikachu because how could you not?

Where The Wild Things is a great choice from Reynolds too. It’s filled with imagination and a creative story where a young boy named Max explores a distant land and becomes the king of the Wild Things after being sent to bed without supper. It’s a short story and barely over 300 words but the words and pictures pull back the curtain on a mysterious land, giant monsters, and evoke a sense of adventure and imagination for readers both young and old.

Reynolds is scheduled to read on CBeebies July 16, 2021, at 6:50 PM GMT, which is 2:50 PM ET so it might be a good day to go to bed early if you’re outside the United Kingdom. You could also just watch it later on the CBeebies YouTube channel but that’s not as fun as slacking off for the day and taking an early nap with Ryan Reynolds.