It’s another year and tradition states another Madden NFL game is well on its way with Madden NFL 22 and this year EA is looking to deliver a better experience to single-player.

in the lead-up to Madden NFL 22‘s upcoming August release, EA has released new information on an overhaul on the Face of the Franchise mode in the latest All Access trailer of the game. In addition to that, the mode will come with few features that looks very inspired by MLB The Show. In the trailer, Maden NFL 22 senior design director, Ryan Santos explains this year’s mode will kick off with the ‘Road to the Draft’ prologue.

In the prologue, you will be put into the shoes of a college player who just finished competing in the College Football Playoffs and is getting ready to take the next step in the NFL. Throughout the story, you’ll work out for a team before it is determined where you’ll be playing, but be careful as your choices both on and off the field may determine where you’ll land.

Madden NFL 22 will come with a new progression system, the player’s avatar will be able to unlock special abilities. Going back to the MLB The Show similarities, Madden NFL 22 will include player archetypes based on real players. For example, “The General’ is based on Tom Brady which will give players the ability to run effectively in offence while making passes easily. Another Archetype is “The Magician” which is based on Patrick Mahomes which will let players detect defences and make successful passes.

It isn’t just about playing as the quarterback or a wide receiver, Players also have the choice of playing as a linebacker and other unique archetypes like the “Hawk” or the “Infiltrator”. Either way, the new progression system gives players more ways to level up and improve their player avatar, those exact details will shared later on closer to launch.

Madden NFL 22 is getting ready to launch on August 20th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Stadia. If you can’t wait that long, you can get the game a bit earlier on August 17th by purchasing the MVP edition.