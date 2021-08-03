Black Widow Gaming Chair Released By AndaSeat and Disney

Gaming Chair brand AndaSeat is celebrating the launch of Black Widow by releasing a new gaming chair based on the character.

The chair is based on AndaSeat’s hugely popular Dark Demon Design whilst including stylish nods to the character played by Scarlett Johansson. It will come in two colours, black and white editions, which are the two costume colours that are featured in the 24th MCU movie. The gaming chair brand has collaborated on other Marvel licensed gaming chairs including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America and Ant-Man.

The chair features a premium design and a build quality that AndaSeat is known for, as well as the Black Widow logo on the head cushion and the Marvel logo on the back support cushion. The gaming chair has a maximum height load of 200 cm, while its maximum weight load is 130KG (Rocking) and 170KG (Static).

To celebrate the launch of the Black Widow gaming chair, AndaSeat is giving the first 10 people who order a Marvel-licensed AndaSeat chair a 50 percent discount coupon on its UK, US and Australian websites. The company is also holding a contest with a chance of winning a Marvel-licensed chair or discounts. All you have to do is simply vote for your favourite colour on the Black Widow page on AndaSeat’s website.

The Marvel Black Widow edition chair gives users full control over the suspension with the AD+ Reclining Back Z Support multi-functional tilt mechanism. Chair owners will be able to tilt from 90 to 160 degrees, and can be adapted for gaming, reading, watching movies or even sleeping.

The Black Widow gaming chair is padded with 60Kg/M3 super high-density integrated foam padding with no cuts. The foam can withstand over 200,000 times press and rebound for true ergonomic support and comfort, offering many years of use without losing shape.

The AndaSeat Black Widow Marvel Gaming Chair is currently available to pre-order on the company’s website for $449.99 USD with delivery expected in October.