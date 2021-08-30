LEGO STAR WARS BATTLES ANNOUNCED BY WARNER BROS. GAMES, THE LEGO GROUP, AND LUCASFILM GAMES

LEGO STAR WARS BATTLES COMING SOON EXCLUSIVELY TO APPLE ARCADE

New Strategy Game Combines LEGO® Star Wars™ Characters and Locations

with Fast-Paced, Competitive Matches

Burbank, Calif. – August 30, 2021 – Warner Bros. Games, The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games today announced LEGO® Star Wars™Battles, a new, action strategy game, is coming soon exclusively to Apple Arcade, Apple’s popular game subscription service that offers unlimited access all without ads or in-app purchases. The game blends iconic LEGO® Star Wars™ characters, vehicles, and locations with real-time, one-versus-one multiplayer battles.

Developed by TT Games Brighton and published by Warner Bros. Games, LEGO Star Wars Battles allows players to mix and match characters and vehicles from all eras of the Star Wars galaxy to create unstoppable squads. Strategy is required to deploy troops and build LEGO towers on the battlefield as they attempt to destroy their opponent’s base. Players will master both sides of the Force with a deck of light side and dark side armies, each with their own play style.

“Our team has been working to bring mobile players a new and wholly original LEGO Star Wars experience, exclusively on Apple Arcade,” said Jason Avent, Studio Head, TT Games Brighton. “LEGO Star Wars Battles blends real-time multiplayer matches, striking visuals and the charm of LEGO Star Wars in fun, fast-paced gameplay.”

Featuring characters and locales from all Star Wars eras, including Star Wars™: The Clone Wars™, and Rogue One™: A Star Wars™ Story, players can collect iconic heroes and villains such as Luke Skywalker™, Rey™, Obi-Wan Kenobi™, Boba Fett™, and Darth Vader™, along with characters such as porgs, stormtroopers, battle droids, and a variety of vehicles from AT-ATs to TIE bombers, and even the Millennium Falcon. As players progress and level up, they will unlock different arenas based on familiar Star Wars locales, including Scarif, Naboo, Hoth, Endor, Geonosis, and more.

Playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, the game will be available exclusively on Apple Arcade for a low monthly subscription of $4.99 with a one-month free trial. Apple Arcade is also part of Apple One’s Individual ($14.95), Family ($19.95), and Premier ($29.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial. *

