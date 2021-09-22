Fantastic Beasts is Back With Its 3rd Magical Film

The next Fantastic Beasts sequel has its title, release date and plot released.

The wizarding world before the Harry Potter series continues with Fantastic Beasts 3, or as its official name, “The Secrets of Dumbledore”. The film is set for a theatrical release on April 15, 2022.

Even though filming for this film was postponed with the COVID-19 pandemic, this updated release was actually scheduled sooner than its planned date of July 15, 2022. This may be due to Marvel’s long-awaited Black Panther: Wakanda Forever being slated for release in July 2022; that would be a tough competition between Marvel and Harry Potter fans.

Wizarding World has also released the main plotline, which is shown below:

“Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?”

The plot is thickening more than hot molasses as we’ve seen the build-up of Grindelwald’s plan in The Crimes of Grindelwald. This film seems to be a catalyst, pushing Albus Dumbledore (played by Jude Law) to confront his old friend (and alleged ex-lover). Most likely, we will see more backstory between Dumbledore and Grindelwald.

And of course, we will see the return of the beast-whisperer, Newt Scamander (played by Eddie Redmayne), the wizarding world’s favourite baker, Jacob Kowalski (played by Dan Fogler) and many more friends and enemies.

The most talked about cast change we’ll be seeing is Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) taking on the role of Grindelwald. Johnny Depp’s intricate portrayal of Grindelwald came to an end when he was dropped by Warner Bros. following domestic abuse allegations with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

On top of returning cast, members of the film’s crew are returning from previous works on the Fantastic Beasts series. The Secrets of Dumbledore will be directed by David Yates, yet again. And the screenplay will be co-written by J.K. Rowling, the author who brought the wizarding world together, alongside screenwriter and producer, Steve Kloves, who helped write almost all the Harry Potter films.

Time to get your wands and robes back out as Fantastic Beast 3: The Secrets of Dumbledore is coming to theatres next year.