We know buying gifts for fans of tabletop games can seem a little daunting. Tabletop roleplaying games, trading card games, and board games have seen a big resurgence in the last 10-15 years, and from the outside, it can be hard to know what the gamers on your list might be looking for. However, new material for game nights can easily be some of the splashiest and most memorable gifts they might unwrap, and the fun can keep going well into the new year.

Whether you’re looking for gifts for the other members of your gaming group, shopping for a relative who plays games, or even getting ideas for your own list, CGM has you covered with a crop of new and classic examples of what tabletop gamers might love to receive this holiday season—from the mainstream, to what’s off the beaten path.

(And don’t forget, local businesses can be extremely beneficial when shopping for tabletop games—your “Friendly Local Game Store” may just have everything you need from this list and beyond!)

Dungeon Crawler Carl RPG Starter Set

One of the biggest phenomena in pop culture in 2026 is Dungeon Crawler Carl, a series of “LitRPG” novels written by Matt Dinniman. The series’ 8th book arrived this year, an adaptation produced by Seth MacFarlane is in the works, and now fans can enter the dungeon themselves in tabletop form with the Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game from Renegade Studios.

After a huge crowdfunding campaign, the game is now hitting stores just in time for the holiday shopping season. If you know someone who’s been voraciously reading the books but may not play tabletop RPGs themselves, the Starter Set may just be the perfect introduction to the medium for them, and an interesting, unexpected present. Given the offbeat and crazy tone of the novels, we’re eager to see what fans create with this system and their own imaginations.

Daggerheart: Hope & Fear

Many games seek to challenge the throne of tabletop RPGs, which Dungeons & Dragons has held onto tightly for decades, but few have as much potential as a substitute than Daggerheart from Darrington Press, the publishing arm of Critical Role. Where many other TTRPGs still hold to a similar dice system to D&D, Daggerheart branches out in new directions, encouraging interesting outcomes with the Hope and Fear mechanics. So, it’s apt that the game’s first expansion, Hope & Fear, is named after them.

This supplement to the Core Rulebook adds several new classes (like the Witch), new Transformation mechanics (allowing players to make demigods, werewolves, and more), and new Campaign Frames, which are unique settings Game Masters can use or take inspiration from. If you know someone who thinks D&D‘s growing stale, or doesn’t gel with heftier systems like Pathfinder, Daggerheart may be just what they need to rejuvenate their creative spirit.

Dungeons & Dragons: World of Warcraft

Mixing Dungeons & Dragons with World of Warcraft is something of a “you got your chocolate in my peanut butter” moment, in that two monolithic flavours have collided and nothing may be the same again. This expansion for D&D 5.5E allows players to create characters based on WoW, from the classes and species right down to spells and magical items. Players of the MMORPG can pluck their characters right out of the screen and bring them to life on the tabletop to relive iconic moments, like facing the Lich King, or create further adventures.

One doesn’t need to have an encyclopedic knowledge of both games to enjoy and use this book and its myriad of content options—WoW veterans will obviously appreciate the references more, but even non-WoW players can benefit from the options presented here as well. Dungeon Masters may want to take notice of the incredible bestiary, especially.

Dungeons & Dragons: Arcana Unleashed

Using magic is a highlight of Dungeons & Dragons, and the current edition has received a huge infusion of arcane power this year with Arcana Unleashed. Magical classes get new tricks, non-magical classes get a little touch of magical talents, and Dungeon Masters can draw inspiration from some fascinating examples of how to run campaigns that are heavily focused on magic. Of all the products released this year, Arcana Unleashed may be the most essential, perhaps comparable to the previous edition’s Xanathar’s Guide.

The sourcebook pairs nicely with Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall, a premade adventure book aimed at characters level 11-20, where players will investigate the mysterious nation of Thay and its nefarious Red Wizards. Both tomes would make a great gift for frequent DMs, especially those who like to instill a high sense of magic into their home-crafted campaigns.

Various Borg Games

When it comes to alternative tabletop RPGs, Free League Publishing is one of our favourites, offering some truly unique experiences and quality products. If you’re shopping for someone who’s played various systems for a very long time, the unconventional word of their Borg games may be just the thing they don’t realize they’d love to unwrap this holiday season.

It all started with Mork Borg, a rules-lite TTRPG that set the tone for the “franchise”—dark, postapocalyptic, metal, and unconventional. This year saw the publication of PIRATE BORG, an offshoot that will bring tabletop gamers’ pirate daydreams to life—and is thankfully self-contained, so players don’t need a core game and multiple “optional” expansions. Plus, they can partake in naval combat and search for treasure!

The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying (5E) / The One Ring

J.R.R. Tolkien has inspired more people to seek out tabletop games than any other force out there, so it’s only fitting that his legendarium has some representation in the space as well. For Lord of the Rings fans, Free League offers two excellent gateways to Middle-Earth.

The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying is compatible with D&D‘s Fifth Edition (5E), essentially turning his beloved world into an additional campaign setting and reskinning D&D with Tolkienian trappings. The One Ring, meanwhile, is a self-sufficient game system in its own right with different mechanics.

Both tabletop games share some of Free League’s new features which help bring a taste of the beloved movie trilogy to your RPG sessions: Journey simulates (and summarizes) the feeling of the Fellowship’s long trek; Combat adds a large-scale combat feel to regular RPG fights; and Council offers a mechanically-inspired way to incorporate large NPC meetings like the Council of Elrond. Whichever game you choose, any Tolkien and RPG fan should enjoy slipping into the world of Middle-Earth for themselves.

What To Buy For Magic: The Gathering Fans, New Or Old?

The last year has been interesting for Magic: The Gathering, and its latest offering, Star Trek, is among the most… “interesting.” This set, as you might guess by the name, revolves around characters and settings from the premier science fiction franchise, and since it’s very hard-coded towards hard sci-fi, its reaction is being met with some trepidation, so you may need to consider your tabletop gamer’s inclinations before picking up the right gift.

Star Trek makes an excellent onboarding point for MTG, so if you know someone who’s a big Trekkie and is curious about learning or collecting MTG, it’s an excellent place to hop aboard. We recommend grabbing the Bundle from the set, which includes several booster packs, a promo card, and other essential add-ons. For more experienced MTG players, and perhaps less Trek-minded, products from this year’s Secrets of Strixhaven or Reality Fracture sets may be the most desirable instead.

Riftbound—Vendetta Vault Bundle

Another great way to bridge the realms between tabletop and computer games is League of Legends: Riftbound, the trading card game inspired by the popular online game. Riftbound is going strong in its second year, and the latest set offers a perfect gift-giving entry point.

The Vendetta Vault Bundle has everything someone needs to break into collecting and/or playing the game: 6 booster packs, 3 promo cards, plenty of Rune cards for deckbuilding, and a storage box to keep everything organized. All the great TCGs offer a product along this line, like MTG‘s Bundles or Pokemon Trading Card Game‘s Elite Trainer Boxes, and now Riftbound is following the trend just in time for the holidays… and at a better MSRP than the competition.

Disney Lorcana—Hyperia City

Whether they’re young or young-at-heart—established tabletop gamer or just a big Disney fan—Disney Lorcana by Ravensburger has big cross-generational appeal for gift-giving. This imaginative trading card game reinvigorates the beloved casts of Disney properties in new, unexpected ways, and is as fun to collect as it is to play.

The latest set, Hyperia City, is one of our favourites to-date, and we recommend its Illumineer’s Trove. Each set in the game’s history has had one of these boxes, and they fall into the same niche as Riftbound‘s new Bundle: a handful of booster packs, accessories, and a reliable means of storing and/or transporting one’s cards. It’s a great way to kickstart a new collection, or bolster an established fan’s library.

Meanwhile Illumineer’s Quest: The Great Hunny Rescue can double as an extension of the usual game, or as a sort of standalone tabletop game in its own right. In this Winnie the Pooh-themed standalone product, players cooperate to fend off an invasion of magical plants, each using their own deck to oppose the “villain” deck. The box set includes two premade decks plus the event deck, representing their opposition; it can expand to 4 players, but will require additional decks to pull that off.

CODENAMES: Critical Role Adventures

Perfect for fans of the Critical Role podcast/show, The Legend of Vox Machina, or both, CODENAMES: Critical Role Adventures is a novel new twist on the classic tabletop game. The basic premise and mechanics of CODENAMES are expanded, turning the game of wordplay and deception into a mission-based adventure where players take on the mantles of Exandria’s heroes. Seven characters drawn from the show’s three campaigns are included; mixing and matching their skillsets is crucial to the strategy, and adds plenty of replayability.

It’s a great way to build upon the foundation of a beloved, established favourite tabletop game, and makes a great gift for fans of “Your Nerdy Best Friends'” media empire. (There’s also a small, optional expansion that adds Keyleth to the pool of characters, alongside a small bounty of additional cards, to take the adventures even further.)

Warhammer 40,000 Starter Set

When it comes to tabletop miniatures games, Games Workshop towers above the competition, and this year their reinvigorated Warhammer 40,000 has a brand new edition—and with that comes a new Warhammer 40,000 Starter Set.

This (nearly) all-in-one box has all the components two players need to start building an army each; for 11th Edition, those armies are the Space Marines and the Orks. Each side gets all the minis they need to build comparable Combat Patrols, and can share the rulebooks and terrain pieces included. It’s a hefty box that works well for total newcomers, returning players, or established commanders who want to keep up with the new rules and get some faithful models.

Now, some assembly will be required, and the Starter Set doesn’t include essentials like clippers, glue, or paint. Fortunately Warhammer stores will also have these handy, with a Paint + Tools Set for this very purpose. If nothing else, we recommend that a new player should have access to the model clippers and plastic glue alongside the starter set.

The Story Engine

The Story Engine is a unique, Canadian-made, multipurpose gift idea for Dungeon Masters, but doubles as a creative tool for creative writers (and the Venn diagram of these two groups can be very close at times). Part game and part creativity tool, the Story Engine helps build or generate plots or story ideas, which can then be turned into the story of a tabletop RPG session or work of fiction. It can be used solo, or with a group, and the sheer number of cards and combinations make it a tool that can be used for many years to come.

Beyond the core “game” are a wealth of expansions to help suit specific creative inklings, catering prompts to either fantasy, horror, or science fiction genres. Furthermore, there’s the Deck of Worlds spin-off to help with worldbuilding, or the Lore Master’s Deck to guide players toward fleshing their original settings out. The Story Engine is available physically, or in printable PDFs for those who may wish to save a little cash and print them personally (or just use them digitally).

Flip 7

Every now and then, a new game comes along with broad generational appeal and the potential to fill a lot of niches, and Flip 7 is the newest to grace our tabletop.

There’s one particular scenario where I love having Flip 7 handy: when you have the whole gang assembled, despite how hard it was to get everyone’s schedules lined up, and the main event game wraps up early, and no one wants to go home yet. This is where you need a smaller, simpler game as a sort of dessert or nightcap. Flip 7 doesn’t have an elaborate board, dozens of tokens, or a dense rulebook, and it can into that last, extra 20 minutes.

It hits at that perfect point of accessibility, where players of any age can pick up and play with minimal instruction, and truly feels like a successor to Uno. And if your family or friends are already familiar, a host of alternate versions are hitting the market, including a Flip 7: The Grinch, which adds some seasonal flair to the card-counting fun.

Epic Desk Playmats

A good playmat should be able to pull double duty—covering your desktop for work and for play. Epic Desk playmats do just that, built for mice and for dice while also adding a splash of colour and personality. Their playmats are lush, with a 4mm thickness that cushions your dice, your trading cards, or your wrists perfectly, while the precision edge stitching assures the mats will hold up to frequent use without fraying.

Their selection of artwork changes and expands regularly, offering plenty of designs that might perfectly catch your tabletop gamer’s vibes. They’ve also collaborated with the likes of the band Sleep Token, the anime Kill La Kill, and Rust for exclusive crossovers. Perhaps nothing is more exclusive, however, than Epic Desk’s custom playmats, which would make a conversation-worthy gift—surprise them with a custom-made, high quality playmat, designed specifically for their tastes and their tabletop adventures.