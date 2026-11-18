After days of leaks circulating online at MagicCon Atlanta, Dune is officially crossing over with the planes of Magic: The Gathering in the Secret Lair: My Arrakis, My Superdrop release!

The spice flows, and it has now been confirmed. Wizards of the Coast has pulled back the curtain to bring the cinematic world of Dune to Magic: The Gathering with three new limited-edition Secret Lair drops as part of My Arrakis, My Superdrop. It’s worth noting that the portrayals featured on the Secret Lair drop are from the latest Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi film epics, Dune and its sequel films, and the characters seen on the planes of Magic: The Gathering come as their featured actors. Yes, this means Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are now on Magic: The Gathering cards.

Wizards of the Coast announced three Secret Lair x Dune drops as part of My Arrakis, My Superdrop, and these special, limited Magic: The Gathering collections bring the world of Dune (initially written by Frank Herbert in a series of legendary sci-fi novels) to the tabletops of Magic: The Gathering. This means MTG has now double-dipped in sci-fi, following the release of Star Trek.

Director of Secret Lair, Matt Hodgkins, said, “Getting to finally make it happen was huge for the team, and we wanted to give fans the things they have been hoping to see while still finding a few ways to surprise them. Getting to work with Legendary Entertainment to bring the cinematic world of Dune into Magic made the whole collaboration that much more special, and we’re incredibly excited for fans to finally see it. And with Dune: Part Three on the horizon, there could not be a better time to go back to Arrakis,” adding, “This one has been on a lot of wish lists for a long time, ours included.” Below, all of the cards and details surrounding the Secret Lair drop are revealed.

Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair x Dune: Balance of Power

1x Paul Atreides, Ducal Heir

1x Reverend Mother Jessica

1x Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV

1x Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

1x Chani, Blade of Sietch Tabr

1x Mohiam, Imperial Truthsayer

1x Muad’Dib, Prophet Foretold

1x Princess Irulan Corrino

Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair x Dune: Deserts of Arrakis

1x Shai-Hulud

1x Weathered Wayfarer

1x Sandworm Convergence as “Sandworm Incursion”

1x Blackblade Reforged as “Crysknife”

1x Quicksilver Amulet as “Thumper”

1x Wurm Token

Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair x Dune: Spice

1x Halo Fountain as “Water of Life”

1x Revel in Riches

1x Hedge Shredder as “Harkonnen Spice Harvester”

1x Cultivator’s Caravan as “Atreides Spice Harvester”

1x Darksteel Forge as “Pain Box”

1x Treasure Token

It’s worth mentioning that Secret Lair usually offers reprints of specific cards in MTG history, but for Dune, there are a whopping nine mechanically unique cards to play around with from Arrakis, adding true spice to this drop. As far as pricing and availability go, the Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Dune: Balance of Power and Secret Lair x Dune: Deserts of Arrakis will be available in Foil ($49.99) and Non-Foil ($39.99). Secret Lair x Dune: Spice will be available exclusively in Halo Foil ($59.99). As a bonus, fans will also receive an exclusive foil Reliquary Tower as an “Emperor’s Hutment” promo card for every $149 spent in a single transaction, while supplies last.

These special limited-quantity Secret Lair x Dune drops will go on sale as part of My Arrakis, My Superdrop starting at 12:00 p.m. EST on November 30, 2026, and fans who really want to have a chance at getting the spice should set their calendars, as Secret Lair usually sells out. Fans looking for more information can head to the official WOTC website!