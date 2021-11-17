A Magical Collab with Riot Games and Wizards of the Coast Announced Today

The new Secret Lair drops will feature Wizards of the Coast cards, inspired by Riot Games’ latest series, Arcane, available soon.

Today, one of the biggest proprietors of trading cards, Wizards of the Coast, was proud to unveil their next two Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drops, which will display the inspiration of Riot Games and their League of Legends world found in their new, action-packed Netflix series, Arcane. The limited-time drops will be available in both foil and non-foil sets of Magic: The Gathering cards. The Arcane-themed drops will be available to grab from November 29 to December 23, 2021.

We are excited to be partnering with @Arcaneshow to launch Secret Lair x Arcane as part of the Secretversary Superdrop 2021 starting Nov. 29 at 9am Pacific! pic.twitter.com/HclIBpxGkz — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) November 17, 2021

The president of Wizards of the Coast, Chris Cocks, was very excited to bring this collaboration at the midst of the show’s release, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Riot Games on two Secret Lair drops to celebrate the launch of the League of Legends animated series, Arcane. Bringing fan-favourite brands into the Magic Multiverse is an exciting way for us to bring Magic to life in bold new ways for lifelong fans and first-time players.”

There was an exclusive sneak peek today that showed the new Secret Lar x Arcane cards, which displayed locations and key moments from the cities in the animated show, Piltover and the Undercity, Zaun. There will be a full reveal coming on the date range of release. This is not the first collaboration between Secret Lair and a Netflix show, there was the Secret Lair x Stranger Things drops that was available for pre-order purchase back in October, which is now sold out.

The Cross-Product Experiences and Partnerships Lead, Riot Experience (XP) at Riot Games, Brandon Miao, also stated their thoughts on this big collab, “In RiotX Arcane, we looked for ways to bring the fandom of Arcane beyond the digital screen and into something you could hold in your hands. This was an amazing opportunity to collaborate with Secret Lair as we’re huge fans of Magic and admire the long-standing, deep relationship Wizards of the Coast has established with their fanbase.”

The drops, Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Arcane and Secret Lair x Arcane: Lands, will be available for pre-order purchase on November 29 for $29.99 (non-foil) and $39.99 (foil). Arcane Act 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix now, the final three episodes will air on November 20, 2021.