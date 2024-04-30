Escape from Tarkov: Tips for Shooting, Survival & Farming

Tarkov is a battle royale project in which players will not only survive in dangerous territory but also go on combat missions to look for new equipment and fight against bandits and other players.

In Escape from Tarkov, there are two sides to the conflict — Russia and the USA, which are presented in the form of two private military campaigns — BEAR and Terra. Depending on the chosen side, the radio language, uniform and main weapons will be set.

You will constantly exchange fire with representatives of an enemy PMC if you encounter them during a combat sortie, but you will also encounter bandits who will interfere with your search for valuable items.

Your efforts will be directed not only to the development of your hero but also to the accumulation of weapons and equipment, which you still need to take to the peaceful zone in order to make it yours. You will earn eft roubles and spend them on buying back good weapons and accessories for them. It ends up on the shelves of local NPCs after various players die in the war zone, and such items can always be redeemed if you have enough game currency.

You can earn rubles by selling items obtained during raids and farming or by completing quests and tasks of various NPCs that are related to different factions. You can increase your rating with them and receive game bonuses.

Weapons and accessories

Escape From Tarkov features many types of weapons that can be found or purchased on the trading platform. Your starting equipment will be far from ideal, and it will hardly be called complex and stable, so it is advisable for you to almost immediately go in search of better options.

You need to look for a good assault weapon like an AK or SCAR, which can be upgraded with various accessories to be ready for any type of battle. You will also need a good scope that will help you see the enemy better and aim at long distances.

The advantage of an assault weapon is the ability to fight at any distance, and if you add to this a stabilization handle and a silencer or flash suppressor, then you can not only shoot accurately but also be invisible to the enemy for a short time, which will give you an advantage in battle. Otherwise, you will need a lot of ammunition in case of prolonged firefights.

Remember that you can always spend rubles in Escape from Tarkov to get the necessary equipment and equipment, which can always be purchased on the trading floor from other players or merchant guilds, but be prepared to pay a fair price for the rarity and difficulty of obtaining.

Shooting and tactics

Escape From Tarkov has its own shooting mechanics, which are close to real combat operations because ballistics and the real physics of bullet flight are taken into account. This means that the bullet will not fly in a straight line but will go down, and if you want to hit the target, you need to aim above it and take into account the distance and direction of movement, if any.

It is important to consider not only the distance of the target but also its position. This makes it easier to hit a standing enemy than in a sitting or lying position. If your opponent is running, then you need to take your sights slightly to the side of the direction of movement and aim not at the head but at the torso because any hit will slow down the target, and it will be easier to eliminate him.

From killed enemies, you can take equipment, weapons and Escape From Tarkov rubles, if the killed person had them with him. If you want to accurately eliminate the target, then you need to shoot single rounds — this works especially well when the enemy does not see you and you yourself start the battle at any convenient moment.

Aim a little higher than the enemy and adjust the fire according to the situation; you can lower the aim even lower and hit at least the torso, which will not eliminate the enemy immediately but will cause stable and critical damage.

If a full-fledged battle ensues and the enemy is not at a close distance to you, then you can switch to shooting three rounds, which provides increased damage due to power and damage. If at least one bullet hits the enemy, then he will be at least wounded, and if two or three bullets fly, then the damage will be colossal and is guaranteed to eliminate the target at close and medium distances.

The final frontier will be automatic fire, which allows you to attack the enemy with all the ammunition you have. You pull the trigger and fire the entire clip. Carefully control the rate of fire and adjust the sight so that the bullets fly in the right direction, and not randomly.

The last type of shooting is the most ineffective and can put you in a difficult situation if you do not kill the enemy with this clip. Try to combine single-shot attacks and three-round fire, and only as a last resort, switch to automatic fire. Train your accuracy and mentality to always remain cool, even in the most protracted battles.

Insurance

Regardless of your supply of money, you must always insure your most valuable items that you managed to obtain during hunting and combat missions. If you insure your valuable weapon, then you will never lose it, and this will free your hands and allow you to act more aggressively and fearlessly and, even in the event of death, not to risk your equipment.

Many players do this, so you can often take anything you want from the dead, including some of the cheap rubles in EFT, and not the weapon that they held in their hands until their death. You also need to have this habit because this will allow you to go hunting with your main character rather than hiring a wild hero with rusty weapons and ammunition.

This will also give you the opportunity to maintain full combat potential in Escape From Tarkov, but just in case, do not take with you items that you may not need and that you would be sorry to lose.