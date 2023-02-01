Thanks to the PlayStation 5 we’ve seen a new world of graphics on consoles bringing us some of the best visuals of the year. Not only do these games look fantastic but we’ve also seen the incredible story and gameplay mechanics too. These are some of our favourite PS5 games of the year. To say the least: these PlayStation 5 games knocked our socks off, and probably yours too!

Here are the nominees for Best PlayStation 5 Game 2022:

Writer: Zubi Khan

Console: PlayStation 5

Score: 8.5

Price: $49.99

A game in which you play as a realistic portrayal of a cat sounds promising yet feels limiting in what is possible regarding gameplay mechanics. In practice, Stray indeed evokes a believable sense of what it would be like to prowl around like a cat, but in an overall package that feels tight and concise, never overstaying its welcome like some kind of mangy alley cat begging for scraps.

Stray is equal parts a fun and unique twist on the Adventure game genre and a showcase of what to expect from BlueTwelve Studio in the future. Making its console debut via PlayStation’s newly minted PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers, Stray proves Sony has the potential to stand up against the Game Pass big dogs, thanks to the help of a little cat.

Gran Turismo 7

Writer: David Walters

Console: PlayStation 5

Score: 9

Price: $79.96

Racing games are a tricky thing to get right. It’s hard to cater to the entire demographic of racing fans, when some people want a pure racing simulation, and others want a relaxed, arcade-y type of experience. Gran Turismo 7 falls into the former category and does it extremely well.

All of this is well and good, but if the game doesn’t play well, then what’s the point? Well, in short, the game plays beautifully. The menus are simple and easy to navigate, load times are minimal at worst, and the attention to detail in the tracks and cars is stunning. How a car handles in a racing game is a bit more involved than just making it go.

Horizon Forbidden West

Writer: David Walters

Console: PlayStation 5

Score: 9

Price: $89.00

Horizon Forbidden West begins about 6 months after the world-changing events of Zero Dawn. Circumstances arose and Aloy had to leave Meridian rather quickly to continue to fulfill her journey. We find her in the wilds somewhere while she is searching for a backup to the GAIA program that she was introduced to in the previous entry. She is met by a familiar face from Zero Dawn and the two delve further into the ancient ruins of far-future America.

One of my absolute favourite things about Horizon Forbidden West is there is no shortage of things to do. The main story is just a portion of the content available in the game. There’s everything from side quests (of which there is a Skyrim-level amount) and errands, to cauldrons, hunting grounds, and something entirely new called the Melee Pit. The Melee Pit allows you to test your various combat skills in a variety of challenges. You can find one in each settlement, and each has a different Pit Master that requires you to employ different skills.

Writer: David Walters

Console: PlayStation 5

Score: 9.5

Price: $89.96

The Last of Us Part I is a remake from the ground up from Naughty Dog studios, and they have spared no expense in making it look and play incredibly. It took all of about 10 in-game minutes for me to be hooked. I remember sitting on my couch in 2013 thinking “man, that sucks…” when the big plot device happens; now when I saw that scene, it completely broke me. I was sucked in, and I couldn’t let go.

Improved and tighter controls round out The Last of Us Part I experience. One of the things I worried about before playing was that the controls would feel tank-y. Thankfully, this is not the case, as Joel gets around about as well as one would expect for a man of his age, in the apocalypse no less. Weapon-play is just as smooth. It isn’t unrealistic as there is plenty of weapon sway and other factors in there to make sure that you take your time when lining up a shot, because ammo is scarce in the apocalypse, rightly so I might add.

Winner: Best PlayStation 5 Game 2022 God of War Ragnarök

Writer: David Walters

Console: PlayStation 5

Score: 9.5

Price: $89.96

Picking up a few years from where we left off at the end of God of War, Kratos and Atreus have been in hiding as the fabled Fimbulwinter has arrived, trying to keep away from Freya after the goings-on in the previous game. Before long, the Ghost of Sparta and Atreus have a couple of unexpected visitors who set them on a path that will take them across the Nine Realms, visiting some truly incredible environments and meeting some very interesting characters indeed.

There aren’t many games that I have been unable to stop playing, but this one tops the list. It has everything I need in a title: an incredible story, interesting characters, vivid environments, and, above all, replayability. God of War Ragnarök is an absolute monument to the action-adventure genre and weaves a beautiful story that spans entire worlds. It is a must-play for fans and newcomers alike.

I simply can’t wait to see what PlayStation 5 games wait for us in 2023, new year, new games and plenty of new gamers.