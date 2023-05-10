LG Celebrates 10th OLED Anniversary—Leadership & Innovation

After 10 years of progressively taking the movie and TV experience to the next level with state-of-the-art LG OLED televisions, LG is now using this expertise to give gamers the next best thing to a Ready Player One experience. With LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitors, gamers can now enjoy their favourite games powered by the most advanced self-lit pixel technology on the market, delivering stunning, ultra-realistic visuals with amazing clarity and detail.

As a global leader in consumer electronics, LG is committed to creating innovation for a better life. This year, the company celebrates 10 years of OLED leadership and extends the technology to an all-new lineup.

Featuring the world’s first 240Hz OLED display, LG’s new 27″ and 45″ UltraGear monitors are top-of-the-line with incredible picture quality, ready to give gamers the edge they are looking for in the competitive scene where high refresh rates and low response times really shine. In fast-paced FPS games where lag-free performance is everything, these monitors will help gamers stay ahead of the competition.

“After a stunning display at CES 2023, showcasing the latest in OLED technology, we can clearly see why LG is celebrating this innovation milestone.”

This powerhouse performance is thanks to LG’s OLED display, which contains millions of self-lit pixels instead of using a backlight. The result is accurate, true-to-life colours, perfect black, an incredibly clear picture, and infinite contrast, giving gamers an immersive viewing experience.

The OLED innovation in the LG UltraGear™ line of gaming monitors was officially announced last year with the LG 48″ UltraGear UHD 4K OLED FreeSync Gaming Monitor, but now LG is giving gamers even more to choose from with 45″ curved and 27″ options featuring the world’s first 240Hz refresh rate in gaming monitors.

Also featuring NVIDIA G-sync compatibility and FreeSync Premium technology, the LG UltraGear™ OLED monitor lineup is packaged with a gamer-centric design that utilizes variable refresh rates and a self-lit pixel technology that creates the total package for those looking for premium gaming hardware. Topping it off with an anti-glare panel and distractions will forevermore come at a minimum.

As LG further explains, “For gamers specifically, this basically means total immersion in their games. Imagine the dark scenes in all those FPS games and the ability to see everything in super clear detail. Even more, the matte Anti-glare & Low Reflection OLED panel of the curved 45-inch UltraGear™ monitor is easier on the eyes than a conventional LED panel, meaning users can play for longer with less eye discomfort. In fact, the radius of the 45-inch monitor (800R) is the radius of the human eyeball, which was considered when engineering the design for a more comfortable view.”

For the gamers out there looking to stay ahead of the pack or who simply want the best experience for themselves when they decide to take a load off and relax with a good game, the LG UltraGear™ monitor lineup offers all of the features and perks a gamer could want.



LG 45” UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor – $1699.99

45” WQHD (3440 x 1440) 21:9 Curved (800R) OLED Display

OLED with 240Hz Refresh Rate

0.03ms (GtG) Response Time

1.5M:1 Contrast Ratio

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

LG 27’’ UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor – $999.99

27″ QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED Display

OLED with 240Hz Refresh Rate

0.03ms (GtG) Response Time

1.5M:1 Contrast Ratio

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

LG 48″ UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED FreeSync Gaming Monitor – $1199.99

48″ UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED Display

1.5 M:1 Contrast Ratio & HDR10

Anti-glare & Low reflection

4K@120Hz from HDMI 2.1

0.1ms (GtG) Response time

Remote Control Support

For more information, check out lg.ca.