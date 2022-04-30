CGM Monthly Top 10 Reviews: April 2022

NZXT Function Keyboard Score: 10 "For everyone who was sitting on the fence pining for a custom keyboard of their very own, NZXT has you covered with the NZXT Function keyboard range. Starting at $120 for the NZXT Function MiniTKL, or $150 for the full-size option, custom keyboards have never been more affordable while delivering a truly great keyboard experience." Final Thoughts: A fully customizable keyboard experience, the NZXT Function keyboard is one of the best and most well-designed keyboards I have ever used.

Everything Everywhere All At Once Score: 10 "The movie’s winning ingredients are plenty. But nothing tastes as bittersweet as Joy’s relationship with her mother. It’s rooted in a complicated clash of values. Evelyn struggles to be a loving mother with traditional, but overbearing forms of affection. The film effectively hits this note with Joy, an American-born Chinese, being shaped with repercussions and extra growing pains. For the record, Hsu and Yeoh’s best scene is delivered without uttering a syllable. It’s brilliant." Final Thoughts: Everything Everywhere All At Once dives into the immigrant's plight through a masterful blend of action, comedy and drama while living up to its name for viewers pondering life's choices.

MateBook 14s Laptop Score: 9.5 "HUAWEI has put the money and attention to detail where it matters most, and delivered a stunning laptop that rivals most other brands on the market today. It is powerful, fast and beautifully designed. While I would love to see some more attention to the webcam and offer Thunderbolt across all SKU’s of the laptop, these are minor gripes on an otherwise flawless victory for the tech brand." Final Thoughts: Offering longevity, performance and style, the HUAWEI MateBook 14s is the ideal balance, making it one of the best business laptops you can buy in 2021/2022.

Bluesound Node (2021) Score: 9.5 "Bluesound players are devices you buy when you demand quality along with the joys of multiroom audio. There are plenty of options currently on the market, but few boast the same level of features, compatibility or pure audio quality. That is why I can't recommend Bluesound enough, it brings that all to the table all the while making the experience painless and a joy to indulge in. The Bluesound Node feels like the perfect evolution of an already fantastic product, and a must-have for anyone already invested, or looking to invest in the Bluesound ecosystem." Final Thoughts: The Bluesound Node is the perfect evolution of their product range, bringing new features and performance to an already amazing device.

The One Ring TTRPG Score: 9.5 "Middle-Earth is calling in The One Ring: Section Edition and the One Ring Starter Set. This second edition of the award-winning RPG system was first published in 2011 and, after a successful Kickstarter campaign, is now once again available. If you have even the slightest interest in Lord of the Rings and like RPG’s this is a great buy." Final Thoughts: Honestly, this might be one of my favourite role-playing games I’ve ever played. I’m a sucker for anything Lord of the Rings, and because of how intimate and silly the game can get. It’s a lot of fun and is helping kill time until Amazon’s Lord of the Rings show is out later this year. Happy adventuring, my fellow Hobbits.

WD_Black SN770 1 TB Score: 9 "Priced at $144 Canadian, the WD_Black SN770 is a DRAM-less M.2 drive and an affordable middle-ground solution that doesn't compromise performance. Due to its DRAM-less nature, which bottleneck speeds slightly, coupled with the rated speed of 5150 MB/s, I wouldn't recommend the WD_Black SN770 for PlayStation 5 owners. Instead, the SN770 is a better fit for those looking for blazing-fast performance and storage when it comes to their library of existing PC games, making the SN770 a hard-to-beat piece of kit." Final Thoughts: The WD_Black SN770 is an excellent value that future-proofs any PCIe 4 compatible rig and will deliver fantastic load speeds as we wait for Directstorage adoption.

DJI Mic Score: 9 "The $329 price tag of the DJI Mic is comparable to the competition, but its sleeker look and more intuitive design (especially with the receiver), give it a number of advantages. Also giving it an advantage is its simplicity. There is no app to set up, control or extract audio from the devices. The receivers are recognized by a PC as a USB drive, so you can just drag and drop your .WAV files directly and all the controls are handled through the receiver. The DJI Mic is worth every penny." Final Thoughts: The DJI Mic is a fantastic first foray into audio for the company famous for a lot of other things. It is the perfect blend of portable, flexible, and functional.

ViewSonic Elite XG271QG Monitor Score: 9 "The price tag of $899.99 USD for the ViewSonic Elite XG271QG is, for some, not worth it on paper. The features that add to the price are geared towards gamers, so if that is not a part of your plan, finding another monitor without the proprietary G-Sync will save you some dollars. It will appear on the high end of the price point in most searches for similar monitors, but the competition all seems to fail to check all the boxes that this monitor checks. Some max out at 1080p, some are missing G-Sync or any other specs that make this monitor truly elite." Final Thoughts: The ViewSonic Elite XG271QG checks all the boxes for gamers (particularly those in an Nvidia gaming environment) and adapts to be great for all types of users. The price tag is the only thing that would/should stop a non-gamer from investing in this particular display.

Rode PodMic Score: 9 "The Rode PodMic was my microphone of choice for years as a podcaster and streamer and, truthfully, the only reason that I don’t still use it is that I moved to a multi-microphone USB solution for simplicity (and symmetry as I wanted two matching microphones). Multiple XLR microphones require either a mixer or a pair of USB XLR interfaces that cluttered up an already crowded desk. The first company that releases a small XLR interface that accepts 2 XLR inputs will likely convince me to bring them back out of retirement." Final Thoughts: The Rode PodMic is unmatched in its value, providing an incredible sound quality for a fraction of the cost of other dynamic studio microphones. It remains to this day my top XLR Microphone recommendation for content creators of any size, but particularly those who aren’t raking in the cash from their content yet.

Blurams Dome Lite 2 Security Camera Score: 9 "Overall, I think the team at Blurams offer a cost-effective security device that can be used for any security or caretaking tasks. There are also 2-pack and 4-pack bundles for the cameras that could be great for setting up at multiple locations around the house—I may snag some more later. This item is great for those who can be like me or Kristen Bell’s character in the Netflix series,The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. While I had some issues with the app at first, the setup and use of the Dome Lite 2 was easy to use, and the interface made sense for my not-so-super-techie mind." Final Thoughts: The Blurams Dome Lite 2 contained various great features with a quick setup and little to no hiccups.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (Nintendo Switch) Score: 9 "Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition brings back the magic so many fans have been enamoured with upon the original release. Beloved characters return with brand-new artwork, graphical design, and quality of life improvements that aim to make the title better. The Radical Dreamers inclusion is icing on a well-done cake that just adds more content to an already sprawling hours long storyline. All fans need now, is a Chrono Trigger remaster to finish the series up with a flourish." Final Thoughts: Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is a great game with fantastic elements that can entertain players for many hours. A must play for those looking for a new adventure, or just nostalgia upon revisiting a fond memory.