Top Social Games To Play Online

Playing games can be one of the best ways to stay in touch with friends and communicate with them about anything and everything. Social media platforms like Facebook have been a godsend for so many around the world as remaining connected is very simple, and sending messages is free and easy to do. Now, these sites also allow individuals to play their favourite games together, too!

Social gaming has been on the rise for a number of years across a variety of different niches in the gaming industry, although many experts feel it may have hit its peak already. One of the main types of social gaming includes sweepstakes casinos, with an ever-growing list of new operators continuing to appear as these titles gain traction and popularity. Players are able to enjoy social experiences such as talking with others while playing casino-style games without the fear of risking their own money in the process.

For many others, there has been a surge in the number of titles available online that gives gamers the opportunity to play a range of games across a variety of different genres. Individuals have found that they can play strategy-based games, puzzle games, brain-training games, and others, with social aspects being included.

Working out what the top games are can be difficult for newbies or those that are looking for a new title to play. There is so much choice on the market at the moment, but there are a few that have managed to remain at the top of popularity charts with gamers for a sustained period of time.

Words With Friends

One of the most popular social games is Words With Friends. Akin to what Scrabble would be if it were to be digitalized, Words With Friends will see players look to compete against each other by creating words with the tiles of letters and the spaces that they have available on the board. Players can choose to play against friends or people all over the world and compete with each other in a relaxed and social environment.

Jackbox Party

It could be argued that Jackbox Party games are among the most social titles around and can potentially be considered the best. There are various different packs to have been released, thus further highlighting their popularity. A vast variety of games can be played, from trivia-based games to drawing-based games and everything else in between! There is literally something for everybody to enjoy, with each game possible to play online through a web browser.

Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is a popular mobile game that has been around for years, but its presence does not appear to be dwindling as it remains popular with gamers all over the world. Primarily, in a strategy game, players are required to build their own kingdoms and then protect them against others. They could also be the attacker and look to destroy the villages and kingdoms others have created as they look to dominate. The game features a number of social aspects, as players can communicate with each other in-game.

Among Us

One game that has taken over the gaming industry over the last few years is Among Us, and many have attributed its success to the fact that it is very sociable. Players are able to work together in a team or against each other as they look to complete tasks before their opponents while also being tasked with the challenge of trying to work out who the imposter is that is out to sabotage everything that they do and achieve. Players can communicate with each other as they play, and it has also been a popular title for streamers because of how sociable it is.

World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft (WoW) is one of the biggest massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) available to enjoy, with a plethora of different expansion packs having been released since it was first released. It still remains incredibly popular today, too! Naturally, the main feature of the game is the actual gameplay itself, as players can enjoy various quests and complete stories that are incredibly immersive. However, the social element is also extremely gripping. Gamers are able to communicate with each other and talk about what they want through the in-game messaging system.

Online Social Games Will Remain

There are plenty of great social games available online that let you connect with your friends from anywhere in the world! These titles offer something that many players want and demand from their experiences nowadays, which is why these types of games will continue to remain and only increase in popularity in the future.