The Jackbox Party Pack 10 Getting New Tee K.O. This Fall

Tee K.O. 2—the sequel to the fan-favourite party game Tee K.O.—is the first game joining The Jackbox Party Pack 10, as announced by Jackbox Games at their PAX East panel.

As Jackbox Games celebrates its 10th year of making games, the company announced at their PAX East panel the first of the new games coming to The Jackbox Party Pack 10, with Tee K.O. 2 making the roster. Coming this Fall, the newest party pack will feature five all-new games and surely looks to offer tons of party fun for couch-surfing players.

Known for several iterations of their fun-loving party games, Jackbox Party Packs are best known for titles like Drawful, Fibbage, and Quiplash—which the development team called “the purification of the idea of a Jackbox game.” Featuring user-generated content that gets a group of friends, or even complete strangers, to have a good time with the ideas generated by the group as a whole.

Originally appearing in The Jackbox Party Pack 3, Tee K.O. has long been requested to make a return and the sequel—Tee K.O. 2—is, in essence, more of what fans miss about the original. After tons of fan feedback, the return to Tee Shirt Island will see new and exciting features that will satiate the needs of die-hard Tee K.O. fans while also remaining accessible for newbies.

With a new cast of characters, a new aesthetic, a Final Round, as well as a new product available beyond the t-shirts for purchase post-game, Tee K.O. 2 plans to stay true to itself while bringing some new goodies for fans to enjoy. For those who haven’t tried Tee K.O., here is a description of the title from the Jackbox Party Pack website: