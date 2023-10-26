The Evolution of Side Activities and Mini Games in Video Games

Video games have come on leaps and bounds since the early days of half-hour load times for cassettes. Graphics are the most obvious way of measuring progress. Still, storylines, how an adult in nature games can be (in both sordid and emotional meanings of the word), and gameplay mechanics have all gone through a process of evolution.

And, with certain exceptions (microtransactions spring to mind), these have made video game leagues ahead of their predecessors today. Alongside meaningful choices in main quests, one of the key features of many modern games is having an array of fun side activities that are entirely optional. One category near the top of the list is games of chance.

Side Activities and Age Ratings

One of the biggest differences between playing games of chance in reality and in video games is that, for the most part, video games offer way better odds of finishing ahead. This is particularly notable in Dragon Quest XI, where many games are far likelier to win than in real life. The reasoning is pretty simple: these activities are a fun little side-order to the main dish in a video game, but in reality, businesses operating table games have to finish ahead, or the business will collapse.

Whether implemented in a serious way, such as in Red Dead Redemption or the more lighthearted Dragon Quest XI, ESRB ratings can be a helpful guide to the age-appropriateness of video games. Other games are a secondary consideration behind degrees of violence, swearing, or nudity, but for some players (or their parents), these games can be a significant concern.

Fictional Casino Opportunities Integrated in Video Games

Video games have led the way when it comes to intriguing design innovations and the creation of new fun games. Examples of the intriguing creative approaches taken include FFVIII‘s Triple Triad card game and The Witcher 3‘s Gwent. Triple Triad was easy to understand, and the rare cards could be acquired in various ways, which added to the sense of progression. Gwent was a lot of fun, with top cards winnable and useful cards (such as the decoy) readily available from standard merchants. It also played a key role in a fairly meaty side quest that involved a card tournament in Novigrad.

Fun fact: card games are a less popular choice among casino fans, as video gamers often head for some immersive slot that will bring a closer feel to their favourite video games. Players making the jump from video games to trying online slots for real money should ensure that they pick the top casinos for playing slots and pay close attention to RTP (return to player), as the higher this is, the better the chance of finishing in the black. Betting online does offer the chance to win real cash but also to lose it, so it’s wise to be cautious when first starting out. But we can clearly see why video game developers integrate casino halls in their scenarios, as it offers an additional rush and thrill to the whole gameplay.

Diversions in Futuristic and Historical Games

In Cyberpunk 2077‘s well-received Phantom Liberty expansion, which stars the excellent Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, roulette is one of the extra ways the player (as protagonist V) can have fun and make money. It’s also present in Dragon Quest XI relatively late on in the game and can be a quick way to make a fortune. We have Kingdom Come: Deliverance at the opposite end of the scale, a highly accurate historical game set in Bohemia during the late medieval period. As such, its side activity diversions are all period authentic, including archery and dice (the game is known as Farkle). This is a lot of fun, but beware of those with loaded dice (which can also be acquired by the player through the nefarious means of pickpocketing).

Other Diversions in Video Games

Whether spinning the reels or playing in a video game, finishing ahead is always a fun feeling. However, plenty of other similar distractions can be enjoyed in addition to Triple Triad, Farkle, and Gwent. The major advantage of video game distractions is there’s no stress over winning or losing and plenty of scope for innovation or silliness. This is why new card games like Gwent and Triple Triad were invented in video games. Beyond these, players can often enjoy fishing (as in Tales of Arise) and even monster battle tournaments (present in differing forms in Dragon Quest VIII and Rogue Galaxy).

Naturally, players can participate in tournaments more directly, which was seen in the excellent Final Fantasy VII Remake (and the very challenging Hell House boss). However, something yet to be discovered is whether the later parts of the FFVII Remake will feature other diversions from the original game. Chocobo breeding and racing is an obvious example, but there’s also the question of the mini-games in the Golden Saucer (snowboarding was always a lot of fun and could be fantastic if the high quality of the first Remake is maintained).

Video games are a great way to enjoy escapism from everyday life and dip one’s toe into fun games, whether that’s a battle tournament, dicing in medieval Bohemia, or becoming hooked on Gwent.