Potion Permit: A New Twist on the Simulation Genre

The simulation game genre is extremely popular, with titles like Stardew Valley, Graveyard Keeping and Cult of the Lamb currently leading the pack. The team at MassHive Media wanted to join in on the fun, but in their own, unique way. Gone are the days of taking over grandpa’s farm and long hours tilling your soil and harvesting crops. Potion Permit aims to put a new spin on the classic sim game story.

Potion Permit will have players taking on the role of the chemist in Moonbury to gather ingredients, diagnose and find cures, create potions, take care of the residents and more. Ahead of the game’s September 22nd release, not only did CGMagazine get a chance to review Potion Permit, but we sat down with Creative Director at MassHive Media, Andika Pradana, to talk a bit about the inspiration behind it, and what they hoped for with the newest simulation title.

CGMagazine: Where did the team find the inspiration for the story?

Andika Pradana: All of our team members are avid gamers, especially towards simulation genres. Our very first inspiration came from Graveyard Keeper, which has an interesting story and gameplay mechanics.

Just like Graveyard Keeper, we wanted to highlight a real-life job for our upcoming simulation game and thus, we created Potion Permit—a story about a chemist as the main protagonist who dwells with the mysterious pandemic that occurred within an isolated island back in 2018.

CGMagazine: Potion Permit was shared to us as “Stardew-esque”, why the choice to make the game in that same sort of style?

Andika Pradana: We really love pixel art games like Stardew Valley because it’s one of those special games we grew up playing during our childhoods. We wanted to make a game based on a genre we love and a visual style that meant a lot to us as kids.

CGMagazine: What sets Potion Permit apart from other Stardew Valley-like games?

Andika Pradana: Well, there’s no farming in Potion Permit. That routine of players taking care of their gardens and farms is replaced with treating ill villagers around town. Apart from the game mechanics, Potion Permit also provides a different kind of goal and unique story which we don’t want to spoil here.

CGMagazine: What were some challenges behind the development of Potion Permit?

Andika Pradana: Setting the narration to fit within the game’s mechanics was one of the hardest things we encountered so far. We’ve gone back and forth on certain adjustments to ensure all game elements align together.

CGMagazine: Gathering through foraging and combat seem to be important to gameplay. What other gameplay elements does Potion Permit focus on?

Andika Pradana: The patient diagnosing and curing mechanism are one of the focuses in the game. We wanted to empower players’ experience as a chemist who diagnoses, finds cures, and treats patients until they are recovered.

CGMagazine: How much customization does Potion Permit allow, whether that is character, your house, or gameplay style?

Andika Pradana: Every potion in the game can be created by mixing and matching a variety of ingredients. Players can write their personalized and customized potion recipe any way they want, which makes this potion creation process much more meaningful to the individual.

CGMagazine: What was the most important thing that MassHive Media wanted to get right while creating the game?

Andika Pradana: Internally, we wanted to prove ourselves that we could develop our own simulation game but with our own personal twist. Externally, we wanted players to experience what it feels like to be the greatest chemist on the island.

CGMagazine: And just for fun, what is your favourite part of Potion Permit?

Andika Pradana: Personally, I’d say the patient diagnosis part. “Playing doctor” was one of those imaginary games I played with my friend growing up. To be able to epitomize that meaningful memory into Potion Permit is a very meaningful achievement in my career.