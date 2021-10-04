Razer and Genshin Impact Form An Alliance of New Products

Razer Inks and miHoYo announced their collaboration to bring their fans a better gaming experience.

Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced a new strategic partnership with global interactive entertainment developer and publisher, miHoYo for its free-to-play, award-winning title, Genshin Impact.

As part of this partnership, Razer and miHoYo will further immerse gamers in the open-world action role playing game title through licensed co-branded peripherals, Razer Chroma RGB integration and product support such as a custom-tuned THX Game Profile to enhance the gaming experience.

Razer and Genshin Impact

“The beautiful world of Genshin Impact has encapsulated many fans globally and the opportunities are boundless,” said Justin Cooney, Director, Global Partnerships at Razer. “Through this partnership, Razer will provide our expertise in deepening the gamer’s immersive experience through our award-wining hardware, software and services, and bring the adventure to life.”

“With an extensive following across the globe, miHoYo is excited to work together with gaming giant, Razer,” said Yu Ling, Overseas Business Director of miHoYo. “We look forward to delighting fans of Genshin Impact together with Razer as we expand our fantasy world.”

Together with miHoYo, Razer has developed co-branded gaming hardware. Fans can look forward to Genshin Impact themed designs on Razer’s award-winning products including the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro gaming mouse, Razer Iskur X ergonomic gaming chair as well as the Razer Goliathus Speed gaming mouse mat. To further commemorate the partnership, coming with each co-branded product is a bonus code that fans can use to redeem exciting in-game rewards.

For the ultimate Genshin Impact gaming station, Genshin Impact designs will soon be available on Razer Customs, an online service by Razer.com that offers official partner designs for a range of Razer hardware. Razer Customs enables gamers to personalize and modify their gear including mice, phone cases and mouse mats, making it truly their own.

To further amp up the immersion, Razer also provides a custom-tuned THX Game Profile via the THX Spatial Audio app. The profile is available on PC and is compatible with all gaming headsets for Genshin Impact. With the aim of delivering advanced 7.1 surround sound with pinpoint positional accuracy, the THX Spatial Audio app enables realistic acoustics for a lifelike reflection of the in-game surroundings.

Genshin Impact was released in September 2020 to great fanfare. The highly popular game title won multiple awards including the App Store Game of the Year 2020, Google Play Best Game of 2020 and Tokyo Game Show Media Awards 2020 public polls. The game title was subsequently integrated into the Razer Gold and Silver platform in December 2020.

For more information on the partnership between miHoYo and Razer, please see here (Global) or here (China).