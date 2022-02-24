11 Bit Studios Donates This War of Mine Proceeds Following Horrifying Attack on Ukraine

Following Thursday’s alarming news that Russian military has attacked Ukraine, 11 bit studios has announced that they will be donating proceeds from the game This War of Mine to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

11 bit studios stated that as a Polish game studio, neighbours to Ukraine, and the creators of an anti-war game like This War of Mine, they wanted to make it clear that they “stand against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.” The studio also noted that empty words don’t help the cause, so “for the next seven days, all profits from This War of Mine, all its DLCs, on all stores and all platforms will go to a special fund. A week from now, this money will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross to directly support victims of war in Ukraine.”

The announcement came alongside the hashtag #FuckTheWar, and people are responding. In under two hours, there have been over four thousand retweets and eleven thousand likes. People are sharing screenshots of their game purchases and 11 bit studios are urging people not to hesitate, even if the game isn’t full price.

Don't hesitate to buy it right now, all help is needed and we want to rise as much money as possible as quickly as possible. Thanks. — 11 bit studios (@11bitstudios) February 24, 2022

CD Projekt’s distribution platform, GOG, who also distributes This War of Mine, released a statement today that they intend to follow suit, “Following 11 bit studio’s decision to donate all their profits from the sales of This War Of Mine and its DLCs, on all stores and platforms for the next 7 days, we have decided to support their action, and we will be donating all profits from our shares of the sale of the game on GOG to the Ukrainian Red Cross as well.”

A brief synopsis of the game states, “In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle.” The game’s Steam page even hosts a small banner to let buyers know their purchase helps support victims of the war in Ukraine.

You can find This War of Mine on gog.com, Steam, PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store and the Nintendo eShop. You can also donate to the Red Cross directly. Don’t wait.