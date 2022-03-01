Amazon Luna Officially Launches for US Subscribers

While it feels like Amazon Luna was already out, it’s been early access since October 2020 well until now anyway as Amazon has announced the game streaming service has fully launched for US subscribers.

Amazon Luna was previously invite-only after signing up and offered subscribers à la carte subscriptions to five channels, with Amazon Prime members getting a rotation of monthly games as part of their subscription. Channels already available on Luna include Luna Plus, Ubisoft Plus, and Luna’s Family Channel.

To celebrate the US launch, Amazon Luna is adding two new subscription channels – Retro Channel, which allows users to play retro titles like Street Fighter 2 and Metal Slug 3, and the Jackbox Games Channel, non-subscribers can be invited into a multiplayer game. Another exciting addition is the Prime Gaming channel which is free to Prime subscribers, this month’s offerings include Devil May Cry 5, Phogs, Flashback, Observer System Redux and Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition.

“Luna harnesses the power of the cloud, enabling customers to instantly play high-quality, immersive games on the devices they already own. Today, we’re excited to make Luna available to all customers in the mainland United States, with a unique offer for Prime members to play free games, new Twitch broadcast features for creators, and a broad lineup of titles for any gamer to enjoy,” Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services vice president, Daniel Rausch said in a press release.

Amazon Luna has also launched and available to everyone in the US https://t.co/QaBRAiUm7S pic.twitter.com/yq9HbcuBnO — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 1, 2022

For new users, Luna Plus will cost $9.99 a month and the Family Channel will cost $5.99 per month which is competitive with Xbox Game Pass and Stadia Pro’s pricing. Early access subscribers hoping to save money will be able to keep their original pricing – Luna Plus: $5.99/month and Family Channel: $2.99/month – as long as they maintain that subscription before March 31st.

Amazon Luna is available on PC, Mac, Fire TV, Android and IOS devices, Ubisoft+ is set to join the service later this month which is set to come to Xbox at some point in the future.